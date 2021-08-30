What started out as a Christmas gift to help an ill family member take her mind off things will now cement a family legacy forever.
In June, Golightly Bottom Farm — which consists of 168 acres across Clarke and Frederick counties — was designated as a Virginia Century Farm.
As established in the Code of Virginia, the Virginia Century Farm Program recognizes and honors farms that have been in operation for at least 100 consecutive years and the generations of farm families whose diligent and dedicated efforts have maintained these farms.
In recognition of their designation as a Virginia Century Farm, families receive a certificate signed by the governor and the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, as well as a sign for outdoor display. Additionally, the name of the farm and its owners are listed on vdacs.virginia.gov/conservation-and-environmental-virginia-century-farms.shtml.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,496 farms in Virginia have been recognized as a Century Farm. In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 41 are in Shenandoah County, 16 are in Frederick County, seven are in Clarke County and seven are in Warren County.
Golightly Bottom Farm is counted in both Clarke and Frederick counties. The certificate is made out to the Golightly, Keenan, Trenary and Dunn families — all who trace their ancestry back to the farm’s first days.
“It’s pretty amazing to have a farm that’s 100 years old to be owned by one family,” said Ed Keenan, who married into the Golightly family and helped run and maintain the farm with his wife Gayle Keenan. “Gayle held this place together. She was the real glue for keeping the farm intact. It means a lot to all of us.”
Warren Golightly said he sought obtaining Century Farm status for the family farm to be a Christmas gift for his ailing sister, Gayle Keenan, in 2019. Reconstructing the family history proved to be more of a project than anyone thought, so the family worked on it together to help take Gayle’s mind off things.
The farm finally obtained Century Farm status in June of this year, but Gayle passed away in September.
“I promised (Gayle) I’d finish it,” said Warren Golightly, who gathered on Friday with Ed Keenan, Patricia Golightly Dunn and Wanda Golightly Trenary around a dining room table inside the old family home surrounded by family heirlooms. “It was her dream to keep this farm in the family.”
The farm was first established in 1906 after Joseph Barton Beavers acquired 252 acres of farmland in Frederick and Clarke counties. Beaver’s daughter, Mattie Beavers, married Robert Golightly in 1899, which is how the Golightly name became associated with the farm.
When Joseph Beavers died in 1913, his widow transferred 218 acres to Mattie Beavers Golightly and her husband. The deed transfer stated that the lease of the property from Beavers to Golightly entitled Robert Golightly to the proceeds of and the right to harvest the crops there, according to the family history compiled for the Century Farm application.
One key to maintaining the family farm was to always make sure someone in the family held ownership, the family agreed.
Robert and Mattie Golightly raised eight children together. Robert Golightly died in November of 1944 and left all of his property to Mattie. Mattie then sold the farm to her eldest son Robert “Bruce” Golightly Jr. in 1946.
Another son, Douglas, rented the farm and moved his family to the farm after he returned from his time in the U.S. Army in World War II. Douglas acquired 10.5 acres of the farm for himself in 1939. Douglas’ descendants, Wanda Golightly Trenary and Patricia Golightly Dunn, still live and farm the land to this day.
“I’m up on the right just across the bridge,” Wanda said with a proud smile. “My dad never left this area. He always lived here on the farm.”
After traveling for work most his adult life, Bruce Golightly retired and returned to the family farm with his wife and daughter Gayle in 1962
Before he died in 1973, he gave an acre of land to Gayle and his son, Warren.
Gayle bought Warren’s acre from him and built a house, where she and her husband Ed Keenan lived.
Warren still lives in the family home at 874 Carpers Valley Road, while Ed lives just up the hill, and the two cousins, Patricia and Wanda, live nearby.
Warren credits the work of Gayle, Ed, Patricia and Wanda for maintaining the farming duties while he handled tax returns and some other management operations.
Several grandchildren help out on the farm these days and will have the opportunity to take the farm over in the coming years.
The farm was originally known for beef cattle, hay, corn and pasture.
After Ed phased out the beef cattle operation, he began raising Thoroughbred racehorses to be transported and used in Charles Town, West Virginia, at the race track there. He recently stopped the operation while caring for his wife, though a few Thoroughbreds continue to call the farm home, along with other horses and various other animals at Trenary’s property
A member of the family has lived on and farmed the space for more than 115 years.
The farm currently consists of 168 acres — 157.5 acres owned by descendants of Bruce Golightly and 10.5 acres owned by descendants of Douglas Golightly.
On the Clarke County side of the farm there was a meadow, which turned into a recreation area for the community in the 1920s and 1930s. Because of the bottomland on the Frederick County side of the creek, the area became known as “Golightly’s Bottom.”
The name stuck. And so has the family.
“That’s one great thing about this project,” Warren said. “It brought us back together as a family.”
Throughout the last 115 years, there’s been plenty of history that the farm has endured. “And a lot of work,” Wanda said.
For some, it may be hard to fathom that a piece of paper and a simple roadside sign could mean so much to someone. But for the family that has worked the land for so many years, it does.
“The way I think about it, the property as an economic value is probably not worth that much,” Warren said. “But it's a priceless legacy."
