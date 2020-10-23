WINCHESTER — As he stood off to the side of the turf football field at Shentel Stadium and watched his teammates take part in a recent practice, Shenandoah University senior defensive back Daquan Pridget said he looks back on his past, some of it shadowed by dark moments in his life, and realizes how blessed he is.
Pridget didn’t have the luxury of an ideal upbringing. He was born in and spent his early years in Baltimore, he said, and recalled a rough childhood spent in a drug-riddled neighborhood, without a father figure and surrounded by the wrong circle of friends, many of which, he added, are no longer here as a result of drugs and murderous violence.
There was a time in his pre-teen years, Pridget said, when he was barely in school, prompting his mother to decide that enough was enough and move them out of the city and into nearby Howard County. It was then that Pridget’s life veered into a new direction.
Upon the change in setting, Pridget began dabbling in football. He joined the Columbia Ravens, a youth league in Columbia, Md., where Pridget said he was gifted with the chance to play without his mother having to pay any kind of registration fee.
“Football really was like my freedom to get out and find peace,” he said last week.
Pridget’s story — one of discovering an escape route through athletics, and capitalizing on that outlet to achieve profound achievement — is a “tremendous” one, said Shenandoah University defensive coordinator Brock McCullough.
McCullough, in describing Pridget, paints a glowing picture of his standout defensive back, who came to SU after playing four years at Columbia’s Wilde Lake High School.
When Pridget arrived at Shenandoah in 2017, McCullough said, he was doing just enough in the classroom that first year to get by and stay academically eligible to stay on the football field. Now, that same guy is on track to graduate in the spring with a degree in business, has legitimate aspirations of playing football at the next level is an unrivaled participant in the football program’s community service projects and is a leader not just on the field, but on campus.
To highlight that final point, McCullough said Pridget recently sat down with university President Tracy Fitzsimmons to hold a dialogue about racial injustice, a topic that has made national headlines in recent months.
“He’s an amazing story,” McCullough said. “We know a lot of guys that are like him but Daquan is just exceptional at that. He’s just excelling in just about everything he does.”
That includes his play on the football field.
A versatile defensive back who has played cornerback and safety for head coach Scott Yoder, Pridget stepped right in as a starter as a freshman in 2017 and has been a mainstay in the secondary ever since. Pridget is a two-time All-ODAC honoree (he was a third-team selection following his sophomore and junior seasons), ranks third at Shenandoah in career interceptions (10), second in passes defended (35) and has 142 tackles over three seasons. His seven interceptions in 2018, when he primarily played cornerback, is tied with former teammate Nate Hill for the school’s single-season record.
McCullough said Pridget came highly recommended from a Wilde Lake coaching staff that at that point included former Hornet Tommy Abel. Shenandoah’s coaches knew they were getting a defensive back with great ball skills and who runs a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, a rare get for a Division III program like SU.
What McCullough didn’t expect was that Pridget, whom he envisioned being nothing more than a cover corner in his first college season, would step in immediately as a starting safety and effectively handle all of the extra responsibility that comes with that role.
“He’s got a really good football IQ,” McCullough said. “He was basically playing safety as a freshman, which is not easy to do because there is so much responsibility on that individual or two guys back there to make the calls, to get everybody lined up. He handled that as a freshman with no problem, to go along with the fact that he can play man coverage.”
As well as he handled himself in 2017, Pridget doesn’t recall his freshman season being an entirely smooth one, and he pointed to the Hornets’ second game that fall against North Carolina Wesleyan as a key moment in his development.
“I believe [in] the first half I gave up a touchdown, so I was like, ‘Oh [expletive], this is not high school no more,’” Pridget said. “Coach Brock was not having it. That’s when I just had to say I had to learn from it and just step up from there. Coach Brock in the film room, he’ll make you learn things.”
Pridget said film study is the biggest part of his game, and on top of that he pours over videos of NFL cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay and seeks out training videos on Twitter that he asks Shenandoah’s defensive coaches to implement into practice.
“He’s an absolute football junky, I would say more than anybody else at that position,” McCullough said, adding that Pridget is always asking the right questions. “He knows the right things to look for. And just like any college football player, there are ups and downs but he doesn’t have many downs, that’s for sure. We play 10 games a year and he’s grading out really high in most every game.”
Though he’s primarily played cornerback over the past two seasons, Pridget will shift to the free safety spot left vacant by Hill’s graduation this season, should the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s plan to hold a spring football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic come to fruition.
In a secondary that no longer has the services of Hill, fellow safety T.J. Heflin and cornerbacks Mike Amobi and Shean Rheams, all major contributors last season, McCullough said the Hornets will rely on some athletic but unproven young talent at cornerback. Shenandoah can take solace, though, in having Pridget and junior Trammel Anthony, a former Millbrook High School standout, at the two safety spots.
“We can recruit from now til 2050 and we won’t run into guys that are better athletes than Daquan and Trammel,” McCullough said. “They’ll be able to make up for a lot.”
Pridget’s leadership and veteran status figure to be just as important as his statistical contributions.
“He’s a very good leader and he pushes the freshmen,” Anthony said, “and I try to follow in his footsteps to try to push the freshmen. He expects a lot out of us but he also tries to coach us up.”
It may be difficult to find a better role model on Shenandoah’s entire team, let alone the defensive secondary. Few are as active in the team’s community service activities as Pridget, and McCullough said the defensive back has frequently been the star of the Hornets’ efforts off the field. Two years ago, Pridget was the team’s runaway leader in community service hours.
“He was pretty much in a class by himself because he signed up for every community service event that football did. I mean, if that doesn’t say enough about him,” said McCullough, who noted that his wife runs a mentorship program with a local elementary school in which Pridget is a frequent contributor. “... We have a lot of high-achieving young men who do things the right way, and Daquan had the most community service hours of all of them.”
Pridget, who could see himself coaching one day or working in human resources if the sports route doesn’t pan out, said he has football to thank for molding him into the leader he is.
“It taught me a lot about leadership and a lot about growing up, because coaches really would help you,” he said. “For me, I didn’t have a father figure so coaches were kind of like that role model for me. That’s who I looked up to.”
