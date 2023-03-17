WINCHESTER — The selection of princesses to serve in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI for the 2023 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. They include Elke Carolyn Doby, Mia Taryn Ingram, Anna Corrie Prosser, Sara Rebecca Tyson, Olivia Blair Walker and Laken Paige Whipkey.
Elke Doby is the daughter of Carrie McGowan and Bartley McGowan of Charlottesville. She is the granddaughter of Sue and Scott Dyke of Winchester. She is a junior at James Madison University majoring in earth science. In her free time, Elke enjoys painting, photography and tennis. She is a 2020 graduate of Charlottesville High School. Elke’s mother, Carrie, served as a princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXIII, Emily Rebecca Urich.
Mia Ingram is the daughter of Annoica and Richard Ingram of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Bonita Powers of New Port Richey, Florida, and the late John Powers. She is a sophomore at Santa Clara University majoring in environmental studies with a minor in sustainable food systems. She is a member of the Green Team and Kappa Alpha Theta women’s fraternity where she serves as the financial assistant. She is a Bronco Scholar, an intern at The Factory Farming Awareness Coalition, and the treasurer of the Changing Health, Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls (CHAARG) organization. Mia is a 2021 graduate of Mercersburg Academy. She was a member of the Mercersburg Academy Dance Team, Environmental Team, Youth Group and MAPS Scholar.
Anna Prosser is the daughter of Claire and Reed Prosser of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of John and Sandra Corrie of Scotland, UK, John and Shirley Prosser and Lyn Shields of Winchester. She is a freshman at the University of Kentucky where she is majoring in psychology. She is a member of the Club Volleyball Team and a counselor for Camp Kesem, a camp for young children whose parents are impacted by cancer. She is a 2022 graduate of John Handley High School.
Sara Tyson is the daughter of Rebecca and Christopher Tyson of Clear Brook. She is the granddaughter of Lynn and Douglas Peters of Cross Junction, Jan and Carl Tyson of Waynesboro and the late Jacqueline Tyson. She is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in nutrition and dietetics. She is a member of the Delta Zeta sorority, Dean’s List, and 1794 Honors and Scholars program. When not studying, she enjoys working out and attending University of Tennessee sporting events. She is a 2022 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a member of the dance community for 15 years and is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
Olivia Walker is the daughter of Gina and Greg Walker of Clear Brook. She is the granddaughter of Barbara and Robert Cookus of Winchester and the late Margaret Presky, James Presky and Dean Maxwell. She is a freshman biology major at Belmont University. Olivia is a member of the Belmont Women’s Soccer Team and Fall 2022 Dean’s List. She is a 2022 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Loudoun Soccer Club from 2017 to 2022, named the Winchester Star 1st Team All-Area Midfielder, 1st Team All-District Midfielder and 1st Team All-Region Midfielder.
Laken Whipkey is the daughter of Amy and Tim Whipkey of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Barb and Mike Davis of McMechen, West Virginia, and Bonnie and Nelson Whipkey of Moundsville, West Virginia. She is a freshman at James Madison University majoring in elementary education. She is a 2022 graduate of James Wood High School. Laken was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Varsity Club and Varsity Softball team, where she served as co-captain. She was named 1st Team All-District, Region and Area pitcher. She was also a member of the Shenandoah Shock Travel Softball Organization.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCVI and her court to all festival functions throughout the 96th Festival scheduled for April 28 to May 7. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on May 5 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will attend the RealtyOne Group Old Towne Queen's Ball presented by Insurance Center of Winchester to be held May 5 beginning at 8 p.m. at The George Washington Hotel. They also will ride on the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. May 6.
