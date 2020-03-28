Although planning for the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been suspended due to the COVID-19 virus, the festival would like to acknowledge all the princesses who were to be in Queen Shenandoah XCIII Designate Mia Dorsett’s court. Here are the remaining 16. For more information about the festival’s decision to suspend all events and activities, visit www.thebloom.com.
Chira Bell is the daughter of Kathleen and Jeffrey Bell Jr. of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Bud Small of Illinois, Theresa Bell and Jeffrey Bell Sr., both of Winchester, and the late Alla Small.
Chira is a sophomore at Manhattan School of Music majoring in classical voice performance. She is the secretary for the Manhattan School of Music Student Council and Black Student Union, founder of the Manhattan School of Music PoliAware, a group of students focused on political awareness. She studies with Catherine Malfitano, an American soprano, opera director and music teacher. Chira is a 2018 Millbrook High School graduate. She was a runner up in the 2018 Lions Club state band competition.
Keilena Burch is the daughter of Kimberly and Matthew Burch of Clear Brook. She is the granddaughter of Arlene and Thomas Jeffries of Inwood, West Virginia, and the late Donna Haines and William Burch.
She is a sophomore at Lord Fairfax Community College majoring in fashion. She is a 2019 graduate of James Wood High School where she was a four-year varsity letter sideline cheer recipient and one-year varsity swim letter recipient. She was a member of the National Honor Society, serving as treasurer in 2018, National Arts Honor Society, and Varsity Club, where she served as president in 2018. Keilena also participated in competitive cheer from 2015 to 2018 and in 2018 she was named Second Team for the Northwestern District, Second Team Region 4C, and served as captain.
Blake Conner is the daughter of Shannon and Mark Conner of Stephens City. She is the granddaughter of Dianne Garber, and Penny and William Conner, both of Stephens City, and the late Samuel Garber.
She is a senior at Sherando High School. Blake is a four-year varsity softball letter recipient with All-District and All-Region Honors as well as a two-year varsity basketball letter recipient. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Blake will be attending Shepherd University in the fall to continue her education and play softball.
Kendall Felix is the daughter of Caroline and Brad Felix of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Julien Roper of Campobello, South Carolina, and Sheila and Ron Felix of Smith Mountain Lake.
Kendall is a senior at John Handley High School where she is captain of the Forensics Speech and Debate Team and Varsity Cross Country. She is a member of the Varsity Soccer Team and leader of The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the National Honor Society and Vice President of the Drama Club. She has enjoyed various roles in district-wide school musicals and plans to major in theater after high school. Kendall was crowned Handley Homecoming Queen last fall.
Genesis Finley is the daughter of Jenea and Michael Hamilton and Shara and Robert Finley, all of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Theresa Bell and Jeffrey Bell Sr., both of Winchester, Juanita Finley of Millwood, and the late Robert Finley Sr.
She is a senior at George Mason University majoring in accounting. She is a recipient of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated art scholarship and a member of the Black Student Alliance and My Natural and Patriot’s Activities Council. Genesis is a 2016 graduate of John Handley High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and treasurer of Women with a Purpose. She was a recipient of the Douglass Alumni scholarship and Floyd Finley book scholarship. She is an active member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and enjoys painting and other forms of art.
Kaitlyn France is the daughter of Nicole and Todd France of Acworth, Georgia.
She is a senior at Massanutten Military Academy where she is an S7 Officer and has ranking as Captain. She is a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council Association, and has received all A’s her senior year. She is captain for her basketball team. She is a past member of the Color Guard and Drill team.
Victoria Johnson is the daughter of Lauren and Michael Johnson of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Deborah and Andrew Phelan Jr of Albany, New York, and Sonya and Neil Johnson of Escondido, California.
She is a senior at Millbrook High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), currently serving as vice president. Victoria is a four-year varsity volleyball letter recipient and received the VHSL All Academic Award each year. She has numerous volleyball awards including District and Regional Player of the Year and the Millbrook volleyball Pioneer Award. She was elected Homecoming Queen this past fall. Victoria has signed a letter of Intent to play D1 beach volleyball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the fall.
Jacqueline Lahman is the daughter of Tina and Mark Lahman of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of the late Nancy Kirby and Juanita Lahman.
She is a freshman at Shenandoah University majoring in criminology. She is a member of the SU cheerleading team. Jackie is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a three-year varsity letter recipient for sideline and competition cheer and four-year member of the Handley Choir where she served as president her senior year. She has served as an intern for Kids and Cops camp for seven years. Jackie’s grandmother, Nancy, served as a princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah XXXI, Daphne Nancy Fairbanks.
Emily Lowman is the daughter of Cynthia and Eric Lowman of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Donald Dean of Winchester and the late Barbara and John Lowman Jr.
She is a junior at James Madison University where she is a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon and majors in marketing with a minor in communications. Emily is a 2017 honors graduate of Millbrook High School. She was a two-year varsity volleyball letter recipient, 1st team all-conference, 2nd team all-region, as well as a two-year varsity swim letter recipient. She served as president of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Stephanie Miller is the daughter of Mary and Sam Miller of White Post. She is the granddaughter of John Schulz of Berryville, Connie and Bruno Kujat of Naples, Florida, and the late Mazie Schulz.
Stephanie is a freshman at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University majoring in human development where she is also a member of the club swim team and Chi Omega. She is a 2019 graduate of Clarke County High School. She was a Special Olympics swim team volunteer coach, Clarke/Warren 4-H camp counselor, Virginia 4-H All-Star, and Miss Clarke County Fair 2019.
Lauren Russell is the daughter of Emily and Donavan Russell of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Elaine May of White Post, Kerry and Gary Russell of Punta Gorda, Florida, and the late Larry May.
Lauren is a freshman at Christopher Newport University majoring in molecular biology and is a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She is a member of the club soccer team, President’s Leadership Program, and volunteers with Free 2 Freedom. Lauren is a 2019 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a four-year varsity soccer letter recipient, serving as captain her junior and senior year. She received all-district first team awards her senior year and the Defensive Soccer MVP award her junior and senior years. She was a member of the National Honor Society, serving as historian her senior year, varsity club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and is a member of Canvas Church.
Katherine Sharp is the daughter of Marion and William Sharp of Amissville. She is the granddaughter of the late Jackie and Dunny Eastham and Sally and George Sharp.
She is a freshman at Shenandoah University majoring in nursing. She is a 2019 graduate of Rappahannock County High School where she was salutatorian of her graduating class. She was a National 4-H Congress delegate for Virginia in Georgia, and a 4-H All-Star. She represented Virginia in the United States Pony Club in Lexington, Kentucky.
Alexsandra Smith is the daughter of Connie and Michael Smith of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Carrol and Norma Smith of Petersburg, West Virginia, Cindy Wilson of Keyser, West Virginia and Dr. David Smith of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
She is a senior at James Wood High School where she is a varsity competition and sideline cheerleader, currently serving as captain, and has all district, region, and state honors. Alexsandra currently serves as class president, vice president of the National Honor Society, and participates in the Gifted Independent Study program. She is a member of the all-district choir and has been on the All-A Honor Roll for the past 4 years. She was elected James Wood Homecoming Queen in 2019. She plays piano and dances ballet, pointe, lyrical, and jazz. Her mother, Connie, served as a princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXI, Mary Clancy Collins.
Catherine Truban is the daughter of Selena and Bill Truban of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Shirley and George Harlow of Winchester and the late Dr. and Mrs. William Truban.
She is a freshman at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University majoring in economics. Catherine is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a member of the National Honor Society, a Handley Scholar, and an active member of Interact. Her hobbies include playing tennis, reading, and volunteering.
Virginia Waddell is the daughter of Mary Kim and Paul Waddell of Front Royal. She is the granddaughter of Laura and E. Kendall Stock of John’s Island, South Carolina, and the late Jan Miller, Georgia Waddell, and George Waddell.
She is a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy where she a varsity volleyball and varsity basketball letter recipient. She is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Honor Council, a student hot air balloon pilot, Skyline Caverns tour guide, and ballroom dancer. Virginia loves to go camping.
Reese Walker is the daughter of Kristy and Glenn Walker III of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Pat Snapp of Winchester, Karen Walker of Naples, Florida, Glenn Walker Jr. of Jackson, Mississippi, and the late Bruce Himelright, Jr.
Reese is a freshman at West Virginia University majoring in nursing and is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. She is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a member of the varsity volleyball team, National Honor Society, Key Club, and Blue Ridge Volleyball Association. Reese was named the 2016/2017 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American, a Handley Scholar, and graduated with a 4.4479 GPA. Reese enjoys traveling, watching the Washington Capitals, cooking, and spending time with her dogs.
