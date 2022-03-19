The selection of princesses to serve in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCV for the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. The princesses include Catherine Cather Burton, Sarah Lucille Dalton, Talin Goodden, Eleanor Grace Ingham and Lillian Grace Twigg.
Catherine Burton is the daughter of Cynthia and Jim Burton of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Patricia and C. Irvine Cather Jr. of Winchester, Lina and James Burton Sr. of Aldie, and the late Nancy Burton. She is a junior at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University majoring in political science. She is a dean’s list student and recently studied abroad in Lugano, Switzerland, and Rwanda, Africa. Catherine is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was the co-captain of the JHHS golf team, senior class secretary, and a member of the National Honor Society, Homecoming Court, and a Handley Scholar. Catherine’s mother served as a maid of honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXI, Mary Clancy Collins.
Sarah Dalton is the daughter of Julie and Keith Dalton of Bluemont. She is the granddaughter of Elizabeth and William Minor of Winchester, James “Wayne” Dalton of Middletown, and the late Julia Dalton. She is a junior at the University of Virginia majoring in nursing where she is a member of the Student Nurse Association of Virginia (SNAV) and Co-Breakthrough to Nursing Chair for the University of Virginia. She works as an operation’s assistant for UVA and as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Winchester Medical Center. Sarah is a 2019 graduate of Clarke County High School. Sarah’s mother served as a little maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLIX, Mary Frances Crosby, and as a princess for Queen Shenandoah LXII, Emily Sikking.
Talin Goodden is the daughter of Marina Haven and Richard Gooden of Silver Spring, Maryland. She is the granddaughter of Alfred Havan of Glendale, California, and Norma Budzien Goodden of Gainesville, Florida. Talin is a senior representing Randolph-Macon Academy. She is the recipient of a four-year academic scholarship, and is on the Dean’s and President’s lists. She is the recipient of the Air Force JROTC Military World Wars Award for Diligence and the Air Force JROTC Air Commando Association Award. Her hobbies include choir, acting, and golf.
Eleanor “Ella” Ingham is the daughter of Elizabeth and William Ingham of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Cheryl Morris of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jill and Steve Hornady of Grand Island, Nebraska, Carol Ingham of Tybee Island, Georgia, and the late Jim Ingham. She is a junior studying fashion, design and merchandising at Drexel University. She is currently working and studying in Germany. Ella is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School and was president of the German Club. She was an intern with the Shenandoah Summer Music Theater in 2019 and a cotillion assistant for four years. Her interests include animal rescue, sustainable and accessible fashion, and volunteering with the Philly Bully Team and Share Food Program.
Lillian “Gracie” Twigg is the daughter of Wendy and Shawn Twigg of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Margie and Doug Ways of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and Kelly and Ronnie Twigg of Winchester. She is a sophomore at James Madison University majoring in biology and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She earned an Associate Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College in 2020. Gracie is a 2020 graduate of Sherando High School where she was a four-year varsity letter swim recipient. She was a member of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and the National Honor Society.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCV and her court to all festival functions throughout the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival scheduled for April 22 to May 1. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will ride in the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. April 30.
