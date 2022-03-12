Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.