The selection of princesses to serve in the court of Queen Shenandoah XCV for the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. The princesses include Dejah Carine Blowe, Trysten Alexis Ryenna Jackson, Emilie Kathleen Limoges, Madolin Neff and Savannah Alicesa Payne.
Dejah Blowe is the daughter of Regina Blowe and Curtis Jones of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mildred Jean Jackson, Norman Lee Blowe Sr., and Deborah and Alvin Jones of Baltimore. She is a senior at Shenandoah University majoring in exercise science and is the reigning Miss U.S. Plus World Virginia. Dejah is a 2017 graduate of Millbrook High School. She was the recipient of the Principal’s Award Scholarship, Interact Club Scholarship, and the Millbrook Spirit Award. She also received an Advanced High School Diploma upon graduation.
Trysten Jackson is the daughter of Allyson Dovel of Bluemont and Owen Jackson of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Maria Crawford of Bluemont, Mary Jackson of Richmond and Oliver Crawford of Winchester. She attends George Mason University where she is a freshman majoring in psychology with a concentration in forensics. She is a 2021 graduate of Clarke County High School. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and was on the Dean’s List in the Fall of 2021 with a 3.9 GPA. She is Miss Clarke County Fair 2021 and was an All-Star Competition Cheerleading Captain 2021 World Finalist. She was selected a Winchester Star Athlete spotlight for cheerleading in 2020. She was also a recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
Emilie Limoges is the daughter of Lisa and Robert Limoges of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Kathy and Nick Nerangis of Winchester and the late Helen Rivard and Louis Limoges. She is a junior at Pennsylvania State University majoring in architectural engineering. She is a member of the Penn State Ice Hockey Team. Emilie is a 2019 graduate of The Hill School. She was a varsity hockey letter recipient and team captain in 2019. Prior to The Hill School, Emily attended Millbrook High School where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading team. In 2019, she won an award for Excellence in Piano. Emilie’s mother, Lisa, served as a maid of honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah LVII, Maria Meredith Mudd.
Madolin Neff is the daughter of Suzette and Mark Neff of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Lucita Stowe, Patricia Neff and Carolyn Ritter, all of Winchester, and the late Joel Stowe and Ted Neff. She is a junior at Bridgewater College majoring in health and exercise science. She is a member of the Bridgewater College Women’s Golf Team. She volunteers with the Bridgewater Rescue Squad and is working to complete her EMT certification. Madolin is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a four-year varsity golf letter recipient, a Handley Scholar, and a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and German Club.
Savannah Payne is the daughter of the late Iris Paige-Payne and Vernon Payne. She is the granddaughter of the late Alice Paige, James Hughes, Charlotte Tigney and Richard Curry. She is the goddaughter of Virginia Grant of Winchester and the god-granddaughter Thomas Brown of Berryville and the late Rosie Brown. She is in the advanced placement clinical social work graduate program at Virginia Commonwealth University. She is a 2021 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. She was a member of VCU ASPiPE LLP, contributing 200 hours of community service. She was named to the Dean’s List all four years of undergraduate school. Savannah is a 2017 graduate of Millbrook High School. She was a four-year varsity cheer letter recipient, serving as co-captain during the 2016-2017 academic year, and was a 2016-2017 cotillion debutante.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCV and her court to all festival functions throughout the 95th Festival scheduled for April 22 to May 1. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School, and they will ride on the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. April 30.
