WINCHESTER — Doubling recess time has helped decrease discipline problems at Garland Quarles Elementary School, says Principal Joanie Hovatter.
Starting in the 2018-19 school year, students got 60 minutes of recess in four 15-minute breaks every 45 minutes. Previously, students had 30 minutes of play time during the school day.
Hovatter, who has been principal at Quarles for seven years, said students were more “relieved” and “relaxed” as a result.
From March to May, discipline cases decreased during a time when they typically go up, she said.
“Under normal conditions in a school, that’s where you’re getting tired of school, you’re getting ready for the SOLs,” Hovatter said, referring to state standardized tests. “Definitely a decline all the way up until May, so I’ll take it.”
She was unable to provide exact data until the Virginia Department of Education releases accreditation and discipline reports.
Though SOL scores won’t be released until the fall, Hovatter said there were no dips in the school’s average test scores between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Hovatter was inspired to implement the new recess program after a trip to Finland. When she visited an elementary school there that had more recess, she noticed how focused and independent the students were.
The success of the program at Quarles has encouraged other principals in Winchester Public Schools to implement something similar at their own schools, said Jake Boula, the division’s director of elementary and intermediate instruction.
“Everybody is really excited about it,” Boula said.
He said Hovatter provided updates throughout the year on the program.
“It’s good for our kids, it’s good for our teachers,” Boula said about the increased recess time.
Starting in the 2019-20 school year, there are plans to implement recess once a day at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School, which serves grades 5 and 6. Previously, students only had recess a couple times a week, Boula said.
Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School plans to move from 20-25 minutes of recess a day to 50 minutes for kindergarten students, 45 minutes for first- and second-graders and 40 minutes for third- and fourth-graders. Those expanded times will be split into two recess periods.
John Kerr Elementary and Frederick Douglass Elementary schools are working on implementing more recess as well, Boula said, likely by giving teachers the option of adding extra recess time on top of the 20-25 minutes already allotted.
Hovatter said implementing the new recess program was a risk.
“The real thing, though, that bothers me is why aren’t more schools doing this?” Hovatter asked. “It fights obesity, it makes them focused more, you have no issues with the test scores, you have children enjoying, they’re happier learning.”
