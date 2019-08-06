BERRYVILLE — For several months, Johnson-Williams Middle School Principal Evan Robb spent 40 minutes a day rehearsing for a TEDx Talk in Rockland County, N.Y.
The 18-minute speech he gave recently was a part of a series of talks for TEDxFieldstoneDriveED, which explored how to imagine education differently.
Robb began his talk, “Two Ways to Get into a Swimming Pool,” with a childhood experience. When he was 12 years old, he was faced with a challenge: whether to dive off the pool’s high diving board or go in feet first.
He dove in.
“Sometimes we dip our toes into the water and sometimes we dive in,” Robb said during his TEDx Talk. “Overcoming fear of the unknown can make you stronger.”
Modeled after the TED format, TEDx events consist of a series of short, carefully prepared talks, demonstrations and performances on a range of subjects.
In his talk, Robb encouraged people to be more daring, including educators.
In addition to talking about education, Robb, who has been principal at Johnson-Williams since 2004, also has been busy writing about it. In May, he published his second book, “10-Minute Principal: Free Up Your Time to Focus on Leadership,” in which he writes about looking at time differently and finding ways to more efficiently structure time to be a more effective principal. Because the job comes with so many responsibilities, he says it’s important to learn strategies to have more time to support teachers and work with students.
His third book, which he wrote with his mother Laura Robb, who is a teacher and author of several books on literacy, came out on Aug. 3. It’s called “TeamMakers: Positively Impacting the Lives of Children through District-Wide Dreaming, Collaborating, and Change.” It poses the question: “Are your dreams big enough?” It also explores how to reinvent education settings.
In October, Robb will release his fourth book, “A School Full of Readers,” which seeks to help educators foster a culture of reading in their schools. His first book, published in 2007, was “Principal Leadership Source Book,” which discusses the best practices for developing a thriving school community.
He also has created podcasts that readers can find by scanning the book’s QR code.
Robb is often asked how he finds time to be a full-time principal, write books and prepare for a TEDx talk. He said he simply has more time now that his children are grown.
In his TEDx Talk, Robb shared that his grandfather came to the United States alone at the age of 16 from Poland having very limited English skills. But one thing his grandfather knew how to do was make shoes. Robb’s grandfather eventually retired as an owner of a shoe-making company for major department stores.
“The diving board of the swimming pool is a metaphor for our lives,” Robb said in the talk.
And his grandfather’s decision to take a leap and move to the U.S. helped lead to his success.
In his TEDx talk, Robb encouraged educators to reflect on whether tradition or risk-taking change is needed to help their classrooms thrive.
At Johnson-Williams, for instance, Robb has encouraged teachers to explore alternatives to determining a student’s grade, as grade averages sometimes do not fairly reflect a student’s current standing in a class, particularly if the student has made improvement.
Robb said writing books and taking part in a TEDx Talk have been great opportunities to connect with more people.
“That’s exciting,” he said. “It feels good to have an opportunity to share ideas and hopefully some of them resonate with people.”
His talk can be seen on YouTube.
(1) comment
So, he writes books and lets everyone else do the job he was hired to do. Nice gig.
