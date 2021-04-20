WINCHESTER — Within the span of two weeks this month, the approximately 510 students at John Kerr Elementary School were challenged to read a total of 2,500 books, with the promise of a special reward.
The prize? A chance to watch Principal Beth O’Donnell and Assistant Principal Rachel Levi kiss a pig.
The students surpassed their goal, reading 8,207 books, said Katie Morgan, a JKES reading specialist.
O’Donnell, who loves pigs, was happy to be a part of the occasion.
“I’m excited,” she said as she watched two pigs from Piggins & Banks: Pig and Animal Sanctuary in Frederick County — Mr. Piggy Banks, age 11 months, and Mary Piggins, 1½ years old — in the school’s courtyard.
First- and second-grade students in Erika Berry’s and Amy Rogers’ classes were pumped up about the pig kissing, which was live streamed from the courtyard so all students could watch on screens in their respective classrooms.
“Pig kiss, pig kiss!” several students chanted excitedly.
When the principals planted quick pecks on a pig, the students cheered and giggled.
First-grader Caleb Trinidad Lopez, 7, said the reading challenge was a lot of fun. He also thought the pig kiss was very funny to watch.
First-grader Leslie Agustin, 7, said one of her favorite books that she read during the challenge was “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” by Mo Willems.
She thought the pig kiss was “gross and sweet” at the same time.
Rogers, whose first-grade class won the reading challenge with a tally of 826 books, deemed the contest a success. “It really took off with a few kids who occasionally aren’t as focused on learning, but this challenge kind of snapped at some point and they were so into it,” she said. “They were obsessed with reading more and more and more and it just kind of took off. It was contagious.”
She said one of her students sat down with her and read 15 books in one sitting.
The challenge was such a hit that Rogers is planning a new challenge in her classroom to keep the reading momentum going.
This run on reading is good for students who may have fallen behind academically during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a trend being seen locally and nationally.
“Reading challenges such as this are a great way to catch up,” Morgan said.
Last week, Winchester Public Schools increased in-person classroom instruction from two to four days per week for grades 2-12, which also has been helpful, she said.
“They are making great strides, they really are,” Morgan said. “Especially now that we’re back four days per week.”
