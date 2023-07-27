There's no bidding war to buy the old Robert E. Aylor Middle School in Frederick County.
According to information from the county, only one bid has been submitted: $300,000 from RCS Investments, representing Eukarya Christian Academy.
The assessed value of the 23-acre property at 901 Aylor Road, which includes a 107,000-square-foot building, is $23.3 million, online information from the Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue's Office shows.
Earlier this month, supporters of Eukarya Christian Academy — a nondenominational Christian school at 4701 Valley Pike that serves grades K-12 — urged the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to accept the bid because student enrollment at the private academy is at capacity. Enrollment for the upcoming school year is 260, according to an office administrator at Eukarya.
The old Aylor building, located near Stephens City, was declared surplus property by the Frederick County School Board and returned to the county government after the new, $47.7 million Aylor Middle School opened two years ago at 471 White Oak Road.
In April, the county began soliciting sealed bids for the old Aylor property, with a June 2 submission deadline.
The Board of Supervisors is slated to hold a public hearing on the proposed sale of the property on Aug. 9.
The old Aylor school was built in 1968 and closed in 2021. It was previously reported that the now-vacant school building had issues with elevated carbon dioxide levels.
Is this school run by a relative of one of the Supervisors? if so, that Supervisor should recuse to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Why would the county even consider such a low-ball offer?
