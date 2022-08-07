BOYCE — A bid by a private contractor for sidewalk repairs in Boyce was 81% below a bid submitted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Boyce Town Council, in a unanimous vote, recently selected Wolfie's Excavating & Grading of Winchester to make the repairs along Old Chapel Avenue, between East Crescent and East Main streets.
The decision was contingent on Wolfie's actually being able to handle the project, Town Manager David Winsatt said.
Documents submitted by VDOT and Wolfie's don't necessarily specify the same type of work.
VDOT anticipates it will cost $154,000 to upgrade a portion of the avenue eight-tenths of a mile in length. The project includes fully replacing the sidewalk and installing crossings compliant with federal standards for access by people with disabilities. It also includes maintaining the current road shoulder section but adding a ditch to improve drainage where necessary, its estimate shows.
Wolfie's proposal is for installing 417 feet — almost eight-tenths of a mile — of new concrete and doing other necessary site work for $28,847. The price includes stone, concrete, labor and the "disposal of all unsuitable materials," the bid states.
Except for Wolfie's perhaps having lower overhead than VDOT, "I don't understand" the difference between the prices, Winsatt said after the council meeting.
Overhead refers to business expenses not directly related to providing a product or service. Rent, insurance and utilities are examples.
In another matter, the council hired A Cut Above Landscaping & Lawn Care of Winchester to rid local streets of ice and snow this winter.
The firm submitted a bid of $165 per hour for labor and equipment, plus $835 per salt application on all streets that it plows.
Winsatt must give permission before salt is applied, officials said.
A Cut Above is Boyce's current snow removal contractor. Winsatt said the hourly price is just slightly more than what the town paid last winter.
Councilman Dennis Hall abstained from the otherwise unanimous vote to hire A Cut Above. He said he would have like to have seen a more detailed bid.
The firm submitted the only formal bid, though, Winsatt said.
Also, the council learned that the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company responded to six calls in July.
One was a fire that wasn't a major incident, said company Chief Lee Coffelt. The others were calls for emergency medical services.
