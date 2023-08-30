BERRYVILLE — Private counseling will be made available to Clarke County High School (CCHS) and Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) students on campus.
A Winchester-based nonprofit, Connected Communities Inc., will provide two full-time social workers. They will work alongside the county school division’s Student Support Team, consisting of two psychologists and one social worker, as well as one guidance counselor at Boyce Elementary, two each at D.G. Cooley Elementary and Johnson-Williams, and three at CCHS.
Monday night, the Clarke County School Board adopted a memorandum of understanding with the organization for its services.
“Our school division wants to ensure mental health and other areas of need for counseling are addressed in an efficient and effective manner,” Assistant Superintendent Cathy Seal said Wednesday.
“The counselors with Connected Communities are licensed clinical social workers,” Seal pointed out. Counselors at CCHS and J-WMS, on the other hand, are “predominantly working with students on their academic and post-secondary (educational) needs, although they do provide emotional support on an as-needed basis.”
Connected Communities serves young people and their families who need help coping with difficult life situations, such as traumatic experiences, relationship problems or the lack of a support system. Counseling is based around individual families’ goals and core values, the organization’s website shows.
Students seek counseling for “a multitude of reasons,” Seal said. But it’s often hard for them to get an appointment with private therapists on their own, or to take time away from school to get counseling, she said.
“Our goal as a school division is to provide each student with the necessary supports and coping mechanisms to effectively manage daily challenges,” Seal added.
Stephanie Philyaw, a licensed clinical social worker certified in trauma care, will provide individual and group counseling to students and their families. Social worker Mya Mooney, who is striving to obtain LCSW certification, will work under Philyaw’s supervision.
Their services will be provided at no cost to Clarke County Public Schools, said Superintendent Rick Catlett.
But students’ families will be billed. Most insurance plans and Medicaid will cover the costs, yet depending on individual plans, there could be co-pays, Seal said.
A private individual counseling session will last 60 minutes and cost $110. A group therapy session will last 55 minutes and cost $125, the memorandum of understanding shows.
Guidance counselors will make student referrals to Connected Communities, then a counselor with the organization will meet with students and families in private at the schools, said Seal. Counselors with the organization will not go inside classrooms, she emphasized.
Students and their parents or legal guardians must fill out all intake documents, either electronically or in person, before counseling is received.
Parent/guardian consent will always be required for counseling, Catlett said.
Information students share during counseling sessions will be kept confidential unless a signed release is provided. The only exception: Counselors will immediately inform parents or guardians, and/or school administrators if necessary, if they believe students have been abused, may commit self-harm or suicide, or pose threats to the safety of other students and staff, the memorandum shows.
The middle and high schools were initially chosen for Connected Communities’ services because “adolescents encounter a multitude of changes and challenges at this developmental level,” Seal said.
Catlett said the school division is working with the organization to try to arrange for additional counselors to work with elementary school students.
