BOYCE — A recent private meeting between two town officials and a lawyer sparked outrage during a Boyce Town Council work session Tuesday night and prompted three officials to express mistrust in colleagues.
Mayor Richard Kibler and Town Manager David Winsatt participated in a meeting Friday morning with David Griffin, the town’s part-time attorney. Minutes taken during the meeting show that various issues and ideas involving municipal government were discussed.
Councilman Floyd Hudson and Councilwoman Whitney Maddox became incensed upon hearing about the meeting. They accused Kibler of trying to withhold information relevant to other council members. However, they didn’t accuse the mayor of breaking any laws.
“I didn’t know there was a meeting” scheduled with Griffin, Maddox said.
“When the attorney is going to be present and discuss town issues, I want to be involved,” said Hudson.
“You’re not the only person on this team,” Maddox told Kibler, referring to the council.
“There’s a lack of transparency,” Hudson continued. “How can we ... continue working together” when one official is holding private meetings to discuss town business?
Hudson and Maddox told Winsatt they weren’t upset with him for attending the private meeting. Winsatt is a paid employee of the council.
When asked about the meeting, Kibler initially said “it was personal.”
“Then you owe the lawyer money,” Hudson responded, as opposed to the town, to pay Griffin for his time.
Kibler said he asked Griffin if it would be appropriate for him to make comments as a private citizen — rather than a public official — during a public hearing the council will hold next Tuesday night about street matters. He said he learned that he will have to step down from presiding over the meeting and let Recorder Ruth Hayes take over temporarily.
Hayes’ role is similar to a vice mayor’s.
Minutes of the meeting don’t mention Kibler’s question to Griffin.
“It seems the list of items discussed was incomplete,” Hudson said.
Kibler said he asked Griffin his question after the meeting officially ended and they were leaving Town Hall.
Regardless, “I don’t think it has to be in the minutes ... (for Kibler) just to ask if he could speak as a member of the public,” said Councilman Dennis Hall.
Griffin didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday before the newspaper’s deadline.
Asked by Maddox why he seemed to be withholding information, Kibler indicated concern about she, Hudson and and Councilman Zack Hudson being related.
Maddox is Floyd Hudson’s daughter. Zack Hudson is Floyd Hudson’s second cousin.
Voters elected both Hudsons to the council in November 2019. Maddox was appointed by the council in September 2020 to temporarily fill the seat of former councilwoman Carol Everly, who resigned, until the coming November election.
“Oh boy,” Floyd Hudson replied, stretching out those words for emphasis. “Zack, Whitney and I have been accused of inappropriateness on this council. He (Kibler) said he has an issue with us getting together” and discussing town issues.
All three — including Zack Hudson, who didn’t actively participate in the discussion — vowed they never have privately discussed town matters as a group. Doing so would be a violation of state open meetings laws because they make up the majority of the five-member council. Therefore, any discussion between them about town matters could be construed as an unadvertised, private meeting of the council. Such a meeting is illegal.
As the council, “we want to do things officially, correctly,” Hayes said. She described the discussion and Kibler’s meeting with Griffin as awkward. Hayes, who is resigning from the council this month because she is moving to Berryville, said she thinks Griffin should appear before the full council to “straighten out some things.” Floyd Hudson pledged to make that happen.
Like many towns and cities, Boyce uses a “weak mayor” system of government. Although the mayor presides over council meetings, his or her position largely is ceremonial. Overall authority rests with the entire council, and no one member has any more real authority than another, according to a website about local government in Virginia.
That is in contrast to the “strong mayor” system in which the mayor serves as the executive branch of local government. In that role, he or she has veto power over council decisions and oversees day-to-day municipal operations. With the system that Boyce uses, the town manager — who works for the council — has daily oversight.
Floyd Hudson demanded an apology from Kibler, who briefly said he was sorry to Maddox and the Hudsons individually.
Kibler later told the councilman, “I am truly sorry, Floyd.”
Afterward, Kibler declined to comment to The Winchester Star on accusations made during the meeting. He said only that “I don’t want my name smeared in the newspaper.”
Kibler was elected mayor in November 2019. In a phone conversation in February, he criticized The Star’s coverage of Boyce council meetings, asserting that “every time you turn around, you’re smearing Boyce,” and “not everything (said during a public meeting) should be printed” in the newspaper.
His comments were made in response to questions about the resignations of three Boyce Planning Commission members following the Feb. 2 council session. At that meeting, council members indicated they might consider ousting commission members and appointing new ones if that panel didn’t make significant progress soon on revising the town zoning ordinance and preparing a capital improvements plan.
