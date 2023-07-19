Supporters of Eukarya Christian Academy — a private, nondenominational Christian school seeking to purchase the former Robert E. Aylor Middle School building — packed the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ meeting room last week.
In a July 12 public comment period that spanned about 50 minutes, parents affiliated with the K-12 school, located at 4701 Valley Pike near Stephens City, talked about their children’s experiences at Eukarya and explained that its current facility is at capacity, highlighting recent enrollment growth.
The 23-acre Aylor property, which includes a 107,000-square-foot building that educated students from 1969 to 2021, was declared surplus property by the Frederick County School Board and returned to the county government following the opening of a new, $47.7 million Aylor Middle School at 471 White Oak Road two years ago.
In April, the county began soliciting sealed bids for the Aylor property at 901 Aylor Road near Stephens City, with a June 2 submission deadline. The property is being sold “as is.” It was previously reported that the now-vacant school building had issues with elevated carbon dioxide levels.
RCS Investments has submitted a bid for the property, according to county officials.
Given the comments made at last week’s board meeting, it appears Eukarya Christian Academy is represented by RCS in the matter.
Eukarya officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the specifics of the bid because they were overseas on a mission trip, said Eukarya office administrator Ginny Proffitt.
A July 12 post on the Eukarya Facebook page reads, “Share your experience with Eukarya, why you support the purchase of the old Aylor building, and encourage the supervisors to accept Eukarya’s bid.”
Eukarya Christian Academy offers a classical education, according to its website. Student enrollment for the upcoming school year is 260, according to Proffitt.
“I’ve noticed there are some unique things about Eukarya. First, we don’t just want to raise academically developed students but we want them to be well-rounded in their interests and well-grounded in their character,” one parent told the supervisors. “We have a unique offering of concentrations.”
Another parent said: “If we had a larger campus at the old Aylor, we would have this opportunity for many more students in our community, especially those that are currently on our wait list.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said a public hearing will be held at some point on the “disposition of the old Aylor Middle School consistent with the discussion in closed session,” and several supervisors signaled their support.
“As we all have received an abundance of emails from Eukarya showing their support, I just want to say we are privileged to have you in our community. And it looks like you guys have the support you need,” said Supervisor Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro).
“I’d just like to publicly state that I support the Eukarya school project coming forward to a public hearing. I’m glad to see that opportunity for that school to move forward,” said Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek).
