BERRYVILLE — Homicide suspect Dale Lee Wright owed $40,000 in child support when he shot Jeffrey B. Evans on March 17.
The possible motive for the killing was revealed on Wednesday at a probable cause hearing for Wright's in Clarke County General District Court. Heather Marshall, a state police crime scene investigator, testified the child support documents for a case out of Hampshire County, W.Va., were found in the bed of Wright's pickup truck on March 19. Marshall also said Evan's .32-caliber revolver, which Wright admits using to shoot Evans, was found wrapped in a mechanics rag in the truck.
State police Special Agent Eric Deel testified that Wright repeatedly lied before confessing to killing Evans, who was shot while parked in his pickup truck in a gravel commuter lot on Castleman Road off Harry Flood Byrd Highway (Va. 7) in Clarke County. Police said he went there to meet Wright.
According to Deel, when Wright was interviewed at his sister's home in Charles Town, W.Va., on March 19, he initially denied being at the crime scene, then said he drove by it. Wright then said he reached into the pocket of the driver's side door of Evans' vehicle, pulled out the revolver and shot Evans during an exchange of gunfire.
But Deel said the .357 Magnum revolver belonging to Evans that was found in his car wasn't fired. Deel also testified that Wright said he threw the .32-caliber revolver into the Shenandoah River and took police to the location where he said he threw the pistol.
Deel said Wright's last version of the story was that he shot Evans because he believed Evans was about to shoot him after the two argued. Wright didn't say what the argument was about, but Deel testified Wright may have had a "financial motive" for killing Evans.
Wright, 50, of the first block of Bellview Lane in Charles Town, faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. After the 90-minute hearing, Judge Amy B. Tisinger ruled that there was probable cause to continue the prosecution. Wright's case was transferred to Clarke Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.
The 72-year-old Evans, of Bluemont in Loudoun County, ran Lenah Auto Service in Aldie. Wright had previously worked for Evans as a mechanic, and employees said he visited the repair shop the week before the killing, according to D. Jeffrey Rose, the lead state police investigator on the case. Rose testified that employees overheard Wright say he wanted Evans to look at antique auto parts in a trailer that belonged to a friend. They said Evans was excited about looking at them.
Rose said Evans' daughter had mentioned that Wright was a friend of her fathers when questioned after the killing. However, Wright didn't become a suspect until a driver who had passed by the crime scene provided state police with dashboard camera video of a pickup that turned out to be owned by Wright's daughter. A search of Evans' phone by police also revealed that calls from Wright's phone had been made to Evans shortly before the killing.
Several of Evans' relatives attended the hearing, including some from Altoona, Pa., where he was born. Evans, an Air Force veteran, ran Lenah Auto Service for over 25 years and was known for his mechanical skills and love of cars and conservative politics, according to his obituary.
"He was smart, quick-witted, funny and opinionated," the obituary said. "He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather as well as a loyal friend and loved engaging in charged banter about politics."
