WINCHESTER — Shortly before being accused of fatally shooting one city teenager and wounding another in an apparent drug robbery on May 21, authorities say Demetrius Dominique Brown waved a gun in a video on his phone and texted about committing a robbery.
At a probable cause hearing Wednesday in Winchester General District Court, Matthew Occhuizzo, Winchester assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said Brown texted another man about getting two quarter pounds of marijuana and “whatever else we can get.” He said the two discussed barely being able to afford gas money to drive to Winchester. A quarter-pound of pot has a street value of about $1,400 in Virginia.
“You can’t pay for marijuana if you can’t even pay for gas,” Occhuizzo told Judge Mary Lou Costello Daniel, who ruled there was probable cause to bring the case to a grand jury. “This was a plan to do a marijuana robbery in Winchester. And in the course of the robbery, a young man lost his life.”
Brown, 19, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, is accused of fatally shooting Jaiden Myers, 18, and shooting his friend Zevyn Dokes, now 18, in the hip. Myers was a Handley High School senior who’d been scheduled to graduate about a month after he was killed. The shooting occurred in the apartment where Dokes was living in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard.
Dokes testified on Wednesday that he knew Brown casually through another man and arranged on Snapchat to sell Brown three or four ounces of marijuana. Dokes said he, Brown and Myers went to the apartment along with Kevin Gonzalez, a friend of Dokes and Myers.
According to testimony, Dokes and Myers entered Dokes’ bedroom with Brown in the doorway and Gonzalez behind Brown. Brown immediately pulled out a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, racked the slide, and pointed it at Dokes and Myers. Gonzalez ran out of the apartment when he saw the gun.
Myers, who was sitting on a bed, was shot in the head by Brown as he started to get up, according to Occhuizzo. It happened about 30 seconds after Brown pulled out the pistol, according to Dokes, who said he then tackled Brown and tried to wrestle the gun away. He said Brown held onto the gun and stood over him before firing. “I curled up in a ball anticipating it,” Dokes said.
Dokes said he was unarmed and that Brown fled after shooting him.
Area public defender Timothy S. Coyne asked if Myers or Gonzalez were armed. He asked if another man brought a gun to a nearby park where Dokes, Gonzalez and Myers were playing basketball before the shooting. Coyne asked if the man gave the gun to Myers.
“I cannot say if Mr. Myers had a gun,” Dokes said. “I did not have one.”
Dokes then told Coyne that Gonzalez had a gun, then backtracked, saying he did not see Gonzalez with a gun. He said it was hard to remember details because he was amped on adrenaline when the shooting occurred.
Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. Occhuizzo argued that the fact that Brown allegedly pointed the gun at Dokes and Myers for 30 seconds before purportedly firing was evidence of premeditated murder in addition to felony murder related to the attempted robbery.
Coyne argued that Dokes’ testimony was unclear and there was no evidence of premeditation or a robbery attempt.
“If it were premeditation, he would’ve immediately shot them both,” Coyne said. “There is no demand for anything and the marijuana hadn’t even been produced yet.”
Coyne also argued that there was no proof that the phone with the video and texts belonged to Brown. Occhuizzo countered that the phone had Brown’s picture on the screen and the phone pass code was registered to Brown.
The grand jury will decide whether to indict Brown on Dec. 14. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night.
