WINCHESTER — A Frederick County teenager who police say admitted to beating his grandmother to death on Aug. 28 has been found mentally competent to stand trial.
Brittany Dunn-Pirio, an assistant county commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Kimberly M. Athey of the Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday that she'd reviewed the evaluation of David Austin Rowe. It was done by clinical psychologist William T. McKenna, who found the 18-year-old Rowe was mentally fit.
At the brief court appearance by Rowe, a preliminary hearing was set for May 16. At the hearing, Athey will decide if there is probable cause to send Rowe's case to a Frederick Circuit Court grand jury for a possible indictment.
Rowe has been charged with second-degree murder. Police say he confessed to killing 63-year-old Dianna Lynne Swaner in her Quail Run home in a fit of rage when he tried to get a can of beans and she stopped him.
Rowe, who has a long history of mental illness and violence including allegedly assaulting Swaner, had been in the custody of the Department of Social Services since his mother's death in 2015. After being removed from the Winchester Rescue Mission for threatening staff and being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Rowe was temporarily living in a trailer on Swaner's property while DSS tried to find a bed for him. That is when the killing occurred.
Defense attorney Collin A. Heffern said after the hearing that he's still trying to get a neuro-psychological evaluation done on Rowe, if the court or DSS will pay the approximately $5,000 cost. He noted the psychological evaluation is more comprehensive than the mental competency evaluation. It seeks to determine whether a defendant was sane when a crime was committed. The competency evaluation involves determining if the defendant understands the court proceedings such as the role of a defense attorney, judge and prosecutor.
