Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.