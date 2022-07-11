The case of a former probation officer accused of allegedly raping a juvenile is still awaiting a special prosecutor.
Justin Bowman, 42, of the 10000 block of Senedo Road, Mount Jackson, is due in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 for the special prosecutor assignment.
Bowman was charged with one count of rape by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in May after the juvenile told a family member of the allegations. The family member then contacted the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. Bowman admitted to an investigator to having sex with the juvenile, stating it was against the law and a mistake, the complaint states.
Bowman was a felony probation officer with District 11 Probation and Parole, which covers Winchester and Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick and Clarke counties. He was placed on pre-disciplinary leave following the charge, according to Benjamin Jarvela, Virginia Department of Corrections’ communications director. Bowman no longer works for the department as of May 25, Jarvela said last week.
Bowman regularly worked with Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley, so she requested the special prosecutor.
Bowman was previously released from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond with several conditions.
