WINCHESTER — An Ashburn man accused of crashing his car into singer Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building in January pleaded guilty to a probation violation in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Morgan Daniel Mank had two years of his suspended sentence for a 2019 theft of a pistol from his mother’s home revoked. Upon release, he is on supervised probation for two years.
Terms of his probation include no contact with the Grammy-winning musician or the therapeutic counselor to whom he sent threatening texts. Additionally, Mank will be subject to GPS monitoring and be on a 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew, according to court documents. Mank may only leave Virginia for court dates in New York and must be driven by his father.
On Jan. 27, Mank was charged with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a street before ramming the car into Swift's apartment building. He is accused of then ripping an intercom off a wall in the building, and he reportedly told NYPD officers he wouldn't leave until he met with Swift. The 32-year-old Swift has been plagued by stalkers throughout her career including one man who broke into her home three times. In 2019, she told Elle Magazine she carries military-grade blood-clotting agents in the event of being attacked.
Besides the gun theft, the 32-year-old Mank's criminal record includes an unlawful entry conviction over a break-in at his mother's home in 2019. His mother said he told her he would "dance on her grave," according to court documents.
In addition to the crash allegations, violations leading to the revocation included text messages in which Mank indicated he was buying and selling amphetamines. He also had an apparent mental breakdown in Berryville.
"I know a lot of this stems from mental health issues," Judge William Warner Eldridge IV told Mank. "Get whatever treatment you need."
