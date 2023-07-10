A procession led by Frederick County Fire and Rescue on Monday transported recruit Ian T. Strickler from the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas to a funeral home in Luray.
Strickler, 35, of Luray, suffered a medical event on July 5 during training and later died at Winchester Medical Center, according to a Fire and Rescue Facebook post. A member of the county's Recruit Class #14, his passing is being treated as a line-of-duty death. His training began on July 3.
According to Strickler's obituary on The Bradley Funeral Home website, he was "passionate about safety."
Born in Ranson, West Virginia, Strickler graduated from Luray High School in 2005 and in 2011 from James Madison University, where he participated in the James Madison Marching Royal Dukes, his obituary states. He was a "huge sports fan" who played high school baseball and in softball leagues while living in Massachusetts, where he worked for seven years as a special state police officer at Massachusetts General Hospital in Weymouth, Mass.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Fiandaca-Strickler, who he met in Massachusetts and married on June 4, 2022, as well as his parents, Alice and David Strickler, and his sister, Samantha Strickler, all of Luray.
Monday's procession ran in "emergency mode," according to a media release from a county spokesperson, and left Manassas at 11 a.m. Members of the public safety community who honored Strickler along the procession's route were encouraged to wear station helmets, uniforms and turnout coats. The procession followed a route that included the Prince William Parkway, Interstate 66, Apple Mountain Road, John Marshall Highway and finally Stonewall Jackson Highway into Luray.
Strickland's visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. today at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St., Luray.
A public memorial service with honors is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at Luray High School, 243 Bulldog Drive. Additional details about the service will be forthcoming.
A county spokesperson said more information about the circumstances surrounding Strickler's passing will be available once the county hears back from the Medical Examiner's Office. As part of standard procedure, an autopsy was performed and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a review, the spokesperson said.
This is the second line-of-duty death that the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department has experienced this year and only the third in its history.
On April 23, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Chester T. Lauck, 66, died at Winchester Medical Center after suffering a cardiac event at his home. Several hours earlier he had taken part in firefighting operations for a brush fire on Back Creek Road in Gore.
In February 2012, 21-year-old Zachary Whitacre was killed in a fire truck crash while responding to a blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.