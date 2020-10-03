WINCHESTER — It didn’t take long for Vanessa Santiago to realize how she could help the Hispanic community in our region.
Not long after starting a job at Virginia Career Works in January, Santiago said she was stopped by a Hispanic participant who told her he felt he would “finally be heard.”
By July, a new position had been created for Santiago: Workforce Equity Manager.
The role of the position is to serve portions of the community that feature underemployed and unemployed members that are non-English-speaking. The program associated with what Santiago handles works to get those community members into either General Education Development (GED) classes, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes or into certificate programs at Lord Fairfax Community College.
“We’re underrepresented in the workforce, and we’re not sure why that is. It could be immigration, education, the language barrier, but we’re not sure. We’re determining what those barriers are and working to address those barriers,” said Santiago, who is originally from Puerto Rico. “I want them to know that they feel safe and that I understand. I want to get the word out that I’m here to help them to succeed and get a better career.”
Services are free, and Santiago works along with partners such as the Northern Shenandoah Valley Adult Education, Virginia Department of Social Services, Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Department of Aging as well as nonprofits and other government agencies.
The program covers the Northern Shenandoah Valley region, and Santiago hopes it will expand once it takes off.
“Our goal is that if this works here that we can do it in other places, like Harrisonburg. We’re starting this program here and trying to move forward once I get it working here,” she said.
When she took over the new position, Santiago said she didn’t initially know where to start. So she made a post in a local Hispanic yard sale page on Facebook. She got over 100 responses.
“They’re eager and they want to do it. I just don't know why information hasn't been getting to them,” she said. “But from that post, I was able to refer over 70 people to the adult education program and I was able to get 10 people registered to my program. Four of them are already taking certification classes at Lord Fairfax.”
Santiago said she’s run into some road blocks here and there with some folks, including worries over language barriers and members of the Hispanic community being unwilling to accept what could be viewed by others as a “hand out.” But she said she’s optimistic that once the program begins to really take off, others will see the value in it.
She said she’s also working on a dual-enrollment program that would couple ESL services with the LFCC certification classes to break that language barrier down quicker and help those in the program advance easier.
“The goal of the program is to work with the unemployed and underemployed to obtain sustainable employment,” Santiago said. “We want to serve the local Hispanic community and give them skills so they can get jobs and grow in the local economy.”
Those seeking more information can contact Santiago by email at vsantiago@vcwvalley.com or by phone at 540-545-4146. Virginia Career Works’ Winchester office at 419 N. Cameron St. is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but staff can work with clients virtually.
