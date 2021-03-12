WINCHESTER — Norman Thompson had prayed for rain and was preparing for the flood.
For Thompson’s Cross Junction-based business, Mercury Communications, the rain was growth and the flood came in the form of a 284% uptick in business over the past year.
To prepare, he enlisted the help of the Small Business Resiliency Team (SBRT), a grant-funded program through the Shenandoah Valley and Lord Fairfax small business development centers (SBDC).
The SBRT program was created in October with a grant from GO Virginia and the support of the cities of Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Winchester and counties of Frederick, Clarke, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Augusta and Rockbridge. The program deploys Business Resiliency Navigators to guide businesses toward incremental and sustainable growth.
The SBRT is designed to assist with financial management, e-commerce and marketing for businesses in the tourism, retail, professional services and health care sectors.
Thompson utilized the program for financial planning for Mercury Communications, a minority- and veteran-owned residential, commercial, and government electronics communications solutions provider and integrator. Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center Director Christine Kriz recommended the program to him.
“Our company has grown and matured to a point where we needed more than just normal financial planning. We needed to kind of evolve into forecasting, anticipate getting commercial property and expanding,” Thompson said. “Christine told us there’s a great program that the SBDC had that could put me in touch with a financial advisor that could facilitate that.”
The program has helped him take his record year and positive projections and devise a plan for that growth.
Winchester-based Cornerstone Builders also took advantage of the program to help strengthen the messaging on its website, co-owner Kelly Daily said.
Daily’s advisor helped take her plan of “streamlining” the company’s website and helped create a clear message that the company was focused on core drilling bollards throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Core drilling bollards are known as one of the safest, most secure ways to install a bollard — which is a post used to enhance safety along roadways — into concrete surfaces. Daily’s work within the program helped ensure Cornerstone’s website reflected that work.
“Our business was evolving really to focus on core drilling bollards in the region. We really needed our website to communicate that message,” Daily said. “As a small business, you can be almost on an island. So, this program was really important.”
Dave Miles, who owns and operates Dr. Dave Leadership Corporation, used the program to help boost the marketing side of his business. He’s now in the process of developing a cohesive branding package, distilling his core messaging and creating a one-page website in formatting that will “truly help me the most.”
“The SBRT was a welcome surprise that I was completely unaware of,” Miles said. “Christine Kriz and the entire SBDC team are an untapped gold mine of small business assistance I am sure most people are not aware of or utilizing to their full extent.”
In New Market, Jon Henry used the program to upgrade The Jon Henry General Store to QuickBooks Online.
That got him connected with James Madison University’s BizLab, where he was able to work with students who helped him develop a more thorough website.
“I am loving the website, and it’s amazing the commerce that we’ve already run through it,” Henry said in an SBDC news release.
The program is free outside of services provided by local providers.
For more information on the SBRT program and to apply, visit valleysbdc.org/sbrt.
