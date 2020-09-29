WINCHESTER — Prison is the last place most people want to be. But some men and women have been incarcerated for so long, the prospect of freedom can be even more frightening than the thought of a life behind bars.
Dawud Nubian, 60, of Richmond, understands that dilemma. After spending nearly half his life in prison, he had become institutionalized, reliant on others to tell him where to go, what to do and how to do it.
When Nubian got out of prison in December 2013, he didn't know how to pay his bills or manage a household budget. He had to decide for himself what to eat and when to sleep. He didn't get to gradually adapt to TVs that have hundreds of channels, lights that can be turned on or off by voice, telephones that have evolved into handheld computers, or computers that have evolved into handheld devices.
"A lot of men and women who come out [of prison] think there's no hope, and they believe that people owe them," Nubian said.
Longtime prisoners who are reintegrated into society get support from probation officers, employers and community organizations, but Nubian said they often feel alone in a world that has left them behind. Sometimes, fear and mental health issues cause them to return to a life of crime and substance abuse just so they can go back into the prison environment where they felt more comfortable.
Nubian refers to himself as "a returning citizen," someone who spent 25 years in custody for non-violent drug offenses and was eager for a fresh start. Prior to his release seven years ago from the James River Work Center near Crozier, he had taken culinary classes to bolster his job skills and earned a bachelor's degree from Norfolk State University.
But he knew he would need more than a job, a degree and a probation officer's supervision to survive in the real world. While still in prison, Nubian began working with other inmates to help them understand the personal and emotional challenges they would all encounter on the other side of the center's razor-wire fence.
He developed a curriculum called PREP — Prepare for Release and Excellence on Parole — and conducted mentoring sessions with other inmates who, like him, were approaching their release dates. Nubian said his goal was to make sure "guys who left the prison would never have the chance or opportunity to come back."
It's a mission he continued beyond the walls of the James River Work Center. Today, Nubian is a consultant and mentor who travels the state and, with the Forensic Peer Support training program offered through his nonprofit Richmond-based organization Delegation Established to Encourage Recovery (DETER), teaches people how to best help former inmates reintegrate into society.
"It really helps to sit across the table from someone who has gone through your experience," Nubian said.
Jordan Fisher of Harrisonburg is a former inmate who enrolled in Nubian's training course so he could help others maneuver the obstacles he faced once he left custody.
"When they come out on the streets, they have a probation officer they check in with, but they don't have someone who will walk through the process with them and physically be present for all of their emotions, their reactions, their questions, their fears," Fisher said. "These things are very scary and, quite frankly, cause of lot of relapse and re-incarceration."
Rodney and Tina Culbreath, founders of the Winchester-based I'm Just Me Movement, have also taken the Forensic Peer Support training course and are now working to bring Nubian to the Northern Shenandoah Valley so more area residents can learn how to help ex-prisoners cope with the challenges they face in a free society.
"It's quite amazing," said Tina Culbreath, one of 57 people who has completed the course since it launched in December.
Forensic Peer Support is an intensive three-day course that is available to everyone, but Nubian is particularly eager to work with people like himself — former prisoners who understand the complexities of a society that left them behind. The course is good for 22.5 continuing-education credits from the Virginia Certification Board, and graduates become certified peer counselors.
Nubian said he is working to obtain national accreditation so he can share his teachings beyond Virginia. His goal is to educate more people who can, in turn, offer his training to more ex-inmates.
"We can change each other by looking at success rather than the failures of men and women who keep going back in," he said. "Virginia's recidivism rate is 22-and-a-half percent. Imagine if we could get that down to 10 percent."
For more information on Nubian's Forensic Peer Support training, visit DETER at detertoday.org or I'm Just Me Movement at imjustmemovement.org.
(1) comment
Excellent work and display of courage and perseverance. Society owes you for 25 years in prison for a non violent drug offense. Bravo for your love of service and of self!
