WINCHESTER — People age 55 and over can offer employers a wealth of knowledge and experience, but that doesn’t really matter if they can’t get hired.
Losing a steady paycheck means many older workers are one crisis away from financial ruin, because all it takes is one hospitalization or home repair to wipe out their savings, if they had any to start with.
For almost two years, the National Council on Aging’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) in Winchester has been helping unemployed adults age 55 and older re-enter the workforce and regain their financial footing.
Tony Hamlin, 67, of Winchester, was homeless and staying at the Salvation Army shelter on Fort Collier Road when he enrolled with SCSEP shortly after its launch in July 2017.
At the time, Hamlin was out of work, out of money and running out of hope.
“It’s like dominoes,” he said this week. “You’re treading, and then you start sinking. It’s very hard to get back up.”
Since Hamlin was already staying at the Salvation Army, his program assignment was to cook 15 hours a week for shelter residents. SCSEP pays his hourly wage in exchange for the Salvation Army teaching him new job skills he can eventually use to find a full-time position elsewhere.
Stacey Heavner, director of SCSEP for the Winchester area, said additional program funds were recently made available, making it possible for her to enroll more participants and place them in part-time jobs at about a dozen community service partners, including The Laurel Center, American Red Cross, Faithworks, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and others.
People can stay in the training program for up to four years, by which time they should be qualified to land another job on their own.
“Job training for someone who’s been out of the workforce for a couple of years also includes getting up when the alarm goes off, getting ready and being at work on time,” Heavner said.
Of the 22 people who have enrolled in SCSEP since it came to Winchester nearly two years ago, 10 have already transitioned to full-time employment.
“We follow them for one year after they become employed so they don’t lose track and we don’t lose track of them,” she said.
Beverly Brown, 65, of Winchester, is two years into SCSEP and starting to plan her next step.
“I want to be in the field where I’m helping somebody,” Brown said this week. “I don’t like just sitting behind a desk.”
She is currently building her skills by working 25 hours a week for the nonprofit Goodwill organization in Winchester.
Jeannette Postel, 63, of Winchester, came to SCSEP because she wanted to get back to work after a medical condition caused her to lose partial use of her left side.
“I’m a go-getter, I’m a positive person, and I wanted to give back to people our age,” said Postel, who was assigned to work with United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Valley Assistance Network.
The job training she has received through SCSEP, Postel said, has improved her computer skills, and the increased use of her hands has improved the mobility of her left side.
Even though the part-time income earned through SCSEP job placements isn’t a fortune, it can make a big difference, especially for someone like Hamlin, who also collects government benefits.
“Once I got to the point where I was back to treading water again, I was able to do other things,” said Hamlin, who has moved out of the Salvation Army shelter and into a private efficiency at a local extended-stay motel.
Heavner said the U.S. Department of Labor and the National Council on Aging recently awarded extra funding to the local SCSEP that must be used by the end of June.
“We are hoping to enroll as many people as we can to use up those funds,” Heavner said. “I would like to see an influx.”
To qualify for SCSEP, participants must be 55 or older, unemployed, looking for work and meet federal poverty guidelines.
For more information or to arrange an enrollment interview, call 540-532-3639. Appointments are required before going to the SCSEP office at 2 N. Cameron St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.