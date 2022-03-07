STEPHENS CITY — A project to relocate the Stephens City Town Office from 1033 Locust St. to the former schoolhouse at 5516 Main St. is making some progress.
Last year, the USDA tentatively approved the town's request for a $2 million loan to remodel the old school building into office space. Town Manager Mike Majher said Monday the town is still going through the loan review process but added that the USDA and town Treasurer Steve Rickards are making progress.
"When you're asking for $2 million, it kind of needs to be a complex process," Majher said. "They're going through making sure the town's finances are in order. They're making sure that what we're looking to do makes sense. And then once that goes through, then we can actually start the work."
Majher told Town Council last week that Rickards and the USDA are beginning to itemize equipment that would be rolled into the loan, such as air conditioning units, a furnace and fixtures for the building.
One of the reasons town officials want to relocate is to have more space.
Built in 1979, the 4,000-square-foot town office houses staff offices, the council meeting room and the police department. The former school building, which dates to the early 1900s and closed in 1977, is about three times larger.
Majher said he's hopeful the loan will get full approval this spring. If that happens, the town will have an engineer finalize the construction drawings and seek bids for the renovation, maybe in the summer.
"Once a contractor is selected, they can start right away," Majher said. "But until the loan goes through, we're not starting any of that process."
Town officials estimate that construction will last no longer than a year. If construction starts next spring, the new offices could be ready by late 2023 or early 2024.
Town officials have not decided what they will do with the existing office if the relocation moves forward. Although the plan is for the police department to move to the school building, Majher said it's possible the police could remain in the Locust Street building.
"It's kind of up in the air, but I think right now the plan is that they would move with us," he said.
