WINCHESTER — There are lots of free and reduced-cost services to help financially struggling people throughout the Winchester area, but they’re not much good if someone doesn’t have a car or bus fare.
On Thursday, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) corralled about 60 service organizations and 100 volunteers under one roof and sent free shuttles throughout the region to make sure anyone who needs help could get it.
Project Connect, held in the banquet hall of the Winchester Moose Lodge at 215 E. Cork St., was organized by United Way NSV and funded by private and corporate donors.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees could talk to housing specialists, apply for jobs, get a medical and dental exam, collect donated clothing, consult with an attorney, enjoy a hot lunch, get a haircut and more, all at no charge.
Nadine Pottinga, CEO of the Winchester-based United Way NSV, said Project Connect was inspired by a similar nationwide initiative, Project Homeless Connect.
“We always have questions from our [service] providers about how we can all get together under one roof so we can work better together,” Pottinga said. “We decided to give it a shot, and in about 90 days, we put a lot of work in to pull it off.”
Since this was Winchester’s first Project Connect, Pottinga said she worried no one would show up. That concern faded quickly because, within the first two hours, the Moose Lodge’s parking lot was completely full, 100 people had walked through the door, and volunteer shuttle drivers were still bringing in participants.
“At this rate, we’ll probably serve 150 to 200 people,” said Jennifer Hall, who oversees the United Way NSV’s Valley Assistance Network.
Kaitlin Dorsey, a 24-year-old resident of Winchester, came in for free dental and eye exams, information about affordable housing, and a free haircut.
“I’m currently homeless,” Dorsey said as volunteer hairdresser Andrea Longfellow gave her a fresh new look.
Stephens City dentist Tom Gromling and his staff provided routine dental services at no charge and scheduled appointments for more extensive procedures at the free and reduced-cost Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley, located in the Our Health campus at 301 N. Cameron St.
Over in a corner of the banquet hall, attendees could help themselves to free clothes, toiletries, coats, shoes and more.
“We’ve been at times overwhelmed by the number of people in here,” said Sally Coates, a volunteer at the giveaway station. “We’ve had so many people in this area that we had to shut it down for awhile.”
Kathleen Robinson, a Winchester resident living on a fixed income, was picking out clothes for the 13-year-old great-granddaughter she is raising.
“These events help me to stretch my income,” Robinson said. “Everything that I could use, they have it here.”
Hall and Pottinga said they plan to make Project Connect an annual event.
For more information about Project Connect and United Way NSV, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
