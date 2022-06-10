WINCHESTER — Winchester's school year ended on Tuesday, but the halls of Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School were bustling Friday thanks to United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's third annual Project Connect.
Representatives from 70 area businesses, nonprofits, community organizations and more created a one-stop shop for people struggling to afford basic necessities. Visitors could find help with housing, apply for a job, get groceries and cleaning supplies, register a child for preschool or kindergarten, have their blood pressure and teeth checked, get a haircut, receive an ID from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, enjoy lunch, have their pet vaccinated and much more — all at no charge.
One of the people who sought assistance at Project Connect was Nicole, a 31-year-old woman who is currently homeless.
"Having all the resources here in one spot really helps to be able to access the services that are available," Nicole said. "I talked to NW Works. I'm supposed to call them Tuesday about their career program because they help you get job placement and other services like education and resumé building."
Nicole said she also received guidance on housing from the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) and Faithworks, and got her hair styled for free so she'll look her best when applying for a job or apartment.
Jennifer Hall, senior director of community advancement for the Winchester-based United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), was the guiding force behind her nonprofit organization's effort to meet the needs of the area's less fortunate.
"It's our biggest one yet," Hall said of the third installment of Project Connect, which for the first time was held in two locations on two separate dates. This year's first installment was on June 3 at the Woodstock Moose Lodge.
"The unique thing about Project Connect is that we can connect people with multiple services, all under one roof and in one day," Hall said. "This year, we added pet services and we have over a hundred animals scheduled to come in and get their vaccinations. Also, through a partnership with the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, we have a lot of youth resources available."
As attendees arrived, they were partnered with a guide who helped them find the items and services they most needed.
"We did a big recruitment for bilingual volunteers" so language wouldn't be a barrier to those in need of assistance, Hall said.
One of the bilingual guides was Rebecca Gibson, who was paired on Friday with Elba Gonzalez, who speaks Spanish.
"Elba got her hair cut. That was the first thing she wanted to do," Gibson said. "The woman who cut her hair took her time and when she was all done, she said, 'Her hair is beautiful.' I thought that was so sweet."
The free haircuts from Roman's Hair Empire and Beauty Academy of Front Royal was one of the most popular services offered at Project Connect.
"We had a couple of older ladies who were tickled to get their hair done," said Roman's Hair Empire owner Shannon Roman. "They said that they've been having hard times. One of the ladies said she hadn't had her hair cut in over two years."
Kaycee Childress, who was named president and CEO of United Way NSV less than two months ago, said she was very impressed with the success of Friday's Project Connect.
"I'm loving the community involvement," Childress said. "I can't believe we have so many incredible vendors and community partners who are out here supporting people, and I love seeing everybody getting everything they need in one place."
Volunteer Melinda Topham said she had just helped a woman learn about jobs for her husband, adult protective services for a friend, a microchip for her dog, housing for her family and veterans' services for herself. The woman also collected a box of groceries, diapers for her baby and a bag of cleaning supplies.
"It's been great," Topham said as she pushed the woman's baby in a stroller while his mom gathered more items and information.
Hall said Project Connect gets bigger and better every year, and she's already looking forward to next year's installment.
"There's a tremendous need for our community," she said, "and if we keep getting great feedback [from attendees], we're going to bring the resources to them."
