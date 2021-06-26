WINCHESTER — Christine Latortue, 59, had to quit her job as a chef in April due to the pain caused from either a sciatic nerve or arthritis.
"I just couldn't take the pain anymore," the Winchester resident said. "My leg, my foot would swell so bad, so I was just forced to just stop."
Because she wasn't laid off or fired, Latortue doesn't qualify for unemployment benefits. She said it's been difficult to receive any kind of assistance.
In addition to lost income, she also lost her medical benefits. She's currently on Medicaid but said it's hard to find a dentist who accepts it.
So Latortue showed stopped by Project Connect on Friday for a free dental screening. The community resource fair hosted by United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley is now in its second year.
Free medical screenings, job assistance, veterans' services, housing information and free haircuts were among the 75 services offered at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. Walk-ins were welcome, but people were encouraged to sign up. About 150 people registered and more than 500 attended.
That's a big increase from the first year, when 185 people received help.
Elise Stine-Dolinar, United Way NSV senior director of advancement, said it was "exciting to see people walking out with hope" — with a new haircut, job opportunities or even a new ID, especially after the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the community. COVID-19 vaccines also were available.
Charlotte Beatty said the pandemic created a lot of difficulties for her family that she began to address through the services offered at Project Connect.
She lost income as a massage therapist when the pandemic hit last year, and her husband was laid off from his job as a result of the pandemic. The financial stress was hard on her husband, who suffered a heart attack and required open heart surgery.
Through United Way NSV and Project Connect, Beatty has found assistance providing childcare for her two grandchildren who she is raising, assistance paying rent as well as discovering new veterans benefits for her husband, who served in the Marines.
She said she felt "overwhelming relief" to receive the assistance, which will help her catch up on bills.
Stine-Dolinar said she imagines Project Connect will continue to grow as the community's needs grow.
[thumbup] Well done. A badly needed service.
