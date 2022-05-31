WINCHESTER — United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is gearing up for its third annual Project Connect, a one-stop event where families can access vital services and resources under one roof.
More than 50 providers will offer free medical screenings, job assistance, information regarding veterans' programs, housing help, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles services, free haircuts, food and more.
Project Connect will be held in two locations on two separate dates. The first will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Woodstock Moose Lodge, 152 Moose Road in Woodstock, and the second will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave. in Winchester.
"Through Project Connect, we are able to help people in comprehensive ways, fast-tracking the move from personal crisis to stability,” Kaycee Childress, United Way NSV's president and CEO, said in a media release.
According to the release, 500 people were served at last year's Project Connect. This year, United Way NSV expects 750 to1,000 attendees.
At the 2021 Project Connect, 60 area providers offered 79 dental screenings, 87 free haircuts, 150 clothing bags and 125 food boxes. Eighty-five percent of attendees said they would likely not have been able to obtain those services without the event.
When people arrive at this year's Project Connect events, they will be paired with volunteer guides who will assist them in accessing the services they most need.
Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is required to guarantee access to services offered by the Department of Motor Vehicles at the Woodstock and Winchester events. Appointments are also recommended for people seeking veterinary care for pets at the Winchester Project Connect. To register and learn more, visit unitedwaynsv.org/projectconnect.
Volunteer barbers and hair stylists are also needed for both events, as well as people willing to assist with set-up, clean-up and staffing. To sign up, visit volunteer.unitedwaynsv.org and click on the Project Connect tab.
