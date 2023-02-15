STEPHENS CITY — A nonverbal 27-year-old is safe thanks to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Project Lifesaver.
According to information provided by Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, the man, whose name is not being released, was reported missing from his home near Stephens City at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found him less than 30 minutes later because of the Project Lifesaver transmitter he wears at all times.
In an email, Millholland said his office has used Project Lifesaver for several years to help ensure the safety of people with cognitive conditions such as autism or dementia who may wander off and be incapable of asking for help. The Sheriff's Office gives free Project Lifesaver transmitters to county residents who have loved ones who qualify for the service.
The transmitters were obtained through a grant from Project Lifesaver International, a Florida-based nonprofit that was founded in 1999 to help law enforcement officers, fire and rescue personnel and caregivers quickly locate people with cognitive impairments. According to the organization's website, the average time it takes a Project Lifesaver partner to find someone wearing a transmitter is 30 minutes.
Millholland, who worked for the Winchester Police Department and served as sheriff for the city of Winchester prior to becoming Frederick County's sheriff in 2016, said he has been a Project Lifesaver partner for 20 years and has a 100% success rate in finding individuals who are wearing a transmitter.
On Tuesday, Frederick County Deputy Cody Vorous, with assistance from Deputies Jason Walther and Christian Massey, found the missing 27-year-old near Carter Place and Meade Drive, about 9 miles north of his Village Lane home. The subject was returned to his caregivers without any injuries.
Had the man wandered outside of Frederick County, Millholland said the frequency number of his Project Lifesaver transmitter could have been shared with public safety agencies in other jurisdictions so he still could have been found quickly.
"It is truly a lifesaver in many cases," Millholland said in an email.
There are currently 21 Project Lifesaver users under the protection of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. If you believe a transmitter would be beneficial for a loved one, call Sgt. Jeff Bowerman at 540-662-6162.
