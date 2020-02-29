WINCHESTER — Politics. Bad drivers. Social media attacks. Rude people.
It's hard to stay upbeat and compassionate when you're constantly surrounded by negativity.
Hard, but not impossible.
A Winchester native has launched a nonprofit organization called Project Space that teaches people how to endure toxic times by promoting unity and positive changes.
Liz Gibbs, a 2003 graduate of Handley High School, created Project Space following the August 2017 Unite the Right rally of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville. Clashes between participants and protestors led to three deaths and nearly three dozen people getting hurt.
Gibbs, an alumna of the University in Virginia in Charlottesville, was living in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when she heard about the violence in the town where she studied economics and psychology.
"I just wanted to do something to add a little light and hope and unity in response to it," Gibbs said on Friday.
Supporters of her Project Space initiative started off by displaying stickers featuring uplifting statements and inspiring quotes. Gibbs and a circle of friends then started hosting monthly dinner parties where people could enjoy each other's company without arguing about divisive topics.
"We have a lot of meet-ups for people who share the same job, or the same race, or the same labels, but we don't have a lot of spaces for people that may have different labels but share the same values," Gibbs said.
She recently decided to move back to Winchester to be closer to family, and has taken the opportunity to elevate Project Space into a full-time endeavor.
While the dinner parties are currently on hiatus, Gibbs is still promoting positivity by selling handmade bracelets that remind everyone to stand united. When wearers are confronted by negative people with different perspectives, the bracelets remind them that everyone is entitled to an opinion, and it doesn't really matter who is right or wrong.
"Every time you do this, the neuroplasticity of your brain is changing, your behaviors are changing, your emotions are changing," Gibbs said about focusing on the bracelets to remain calm and compassionate. "You're going to learn over time how to get better at this."
The reason for looking at the bracelets before responding to negativity, Gibbs said, is best summed up in a quote traditionally attributed to Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl: "Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom."
On May 9, Project Space is going to take its message of unity and acceptance to Kampala, Uganda, the same place where the beads for the nonprofit's bracelets are hand-rolled by refugee women and strung together by adults at the Maisha Home for orphans and vulnerable children. The orphanage then sells the bracelets to raise money for food and school fees.
Gibbs said she has teamed up with Chris Rhone and Marcel Long of Unique Hoops Basketball Academy in Winchester, as well as Youth Development Center Executive Director LaTasha Do'Zia, to teach basketball and life skills to the children of Kampala.
To fund the trip, Gibbs is accepting donations and selling bracelets through the Project Space website, wearespace.org. She is also asking for donations of athletic shoes that can be given to the children in Kampala.
Gibbs admits she doesn't have all the answers for making the world a better place, but said Project Space's mission is to start conversations that, in time, will help more people embrace positivity.
"We want to invest in programs that highlight our shared humanity and bring more joy and unity to the world," she said. "It's one step at a time."
