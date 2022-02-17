WINCHESTER — For nearly a century, residents in the Winchester area believed that Capt. Robert Conrad was the first hometown soldier killed in action during World War I.
Conrad was one of the first from Winchester killed in combat, but he wasn’t the first, as reported by the Winchester Evening Star at the time.
Instead, that unhappy title goes to Pvt. Solomon Johnson, an African American draftee from Summit Point, West Virginia, who was working in Winchester and living on Highland Avenue.
The initial mix-up happened in the slow transfer of information from the war, said Eugene “Gene” Schultz, a board member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society who uncovered the information about Johnson while researching the 1924 Winchester war memorial ceremony for a 2017 historical society story called “Winchester’s World War Memorial Project.”
Johnson was listed as Missing in Action, later as Killed in Action on Oct. 2, 1918, at the age of 24.
Conrad was killed Oct. 8.
“He wasn’t first,” Schultz said. “He was fifth.”
News about Conrad’s death made it back from France to Winchester first, so the newspaper reported his death as the first one, Schultz said.
Conrad was a well-known lawyer.
“He was extremely popular,” Schultz said. “It was a huge blow for Winchester.”
When the city started a branch of the American Legion, they named it for Conrad.
The Robert Y. Conrad Post 21 of the American Legion was formed on Aug. 22, 1919, in honor of the commander of Company 1, 116th Infantry who was killed in action during the Meuse-Argonne offensive, Schultz writes in his 2017 story.
And yet, Johnson’s death would go unrealized and unreported for many more days.
Johnson had been drafted from Winchester and assigned to New York’s 15th infantry, nicknamed The Harlem Hellfighters, the unit first assigned to the American 93rd Division before being assigned to the French 161st Division, Schultz said.
The regiment had been built around the New York National Guard unit from Harlem and included baseball legend Spottswood Poles, also from Winchester, he explained.
“The 369th Infantry fought with French colonial troops from North Africa and Senegal,” Schultz writes in his report.
“His name is on the memorial for American Missing in Action at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France.”
It was unusual for African American soldiers to be on the front lines, Schultz explained. American troops were segregated, and black military were usually drafted into support roles like engineers.
Pvt. Charles H. Willis, of Winchester, served in the 506th Engineering Corps and died from tuberculosis in France on Sept. 14, 1918. Though he had been working in Pittsburgh when he was drafted, his parents held a memorial service for him at Orrick Cemetery in Winchester and he was reinterred in Winchester National Cemetery with military honors provided by members of the Charles H. Willis American Legion Post 87, named in his honor.
Meanwhile, Johnson traveled to France with his unit’s band, but when he arrived there, he and his fellow soldiers learned the French had no use for a band.
“We need infantry,” Schultz said they were told.
On Nov. 11, 1924, the City of Winchester in collaboration with various organizations including the American Legion dedicated a row of red oak trees along Memorial Avenue, now Handley Boulevard — one for each soldier who died during the war or since its conclusion.
“The plan also called for a bronze plate bearing the name of the memorialized individual to be attached to the street curb in front of his tree,” Schultz writes in his story for the historical society.
The six-inch bronze plaques were installed as part of the two-day dedication event and honored 49 men.
“It was a really big deal,” Schultz said. “They made no distinction about rank or race.”
Unfortunately, over the decades, he said many of the memorial oaks have died and the plaques became dislodged, getting damaged, stolen or otherwise lost.
“City employees doing street repairs recovered five of the markers and gave them to Handley High School,” he writes. “Most of the markers, however, were lost. By the time Memorial Avenue had become Handley Boulevard, most of the citizens of Winchester had forgotten about the trees, the markers, the men who had died as a result of World War I, and their service.”
Remarkably, he said one of the markers recovered was that of Solomon Johnson — a man whose name was determined to make it back home across the Atlantic, even if his body never would.
Johnson’s plaque was dislodged by a snowplow, Schultz recalled, but it was recovered and brought to Handley High School.
Another memorial marker was brought to the Handley Library archives, he said. That one was in memory of Clifton Nelson, an African American from Warren County who died of pneumonia at Camp Lee on Oct. 10, 1918.
“That whole 1924 event was huge,” Schultz said.
“This was quite a story when it occurred,” he said. Everyone “coming together to say we need to do this.”
