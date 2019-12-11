WINCHESTER — Eighty-two projects totaling nearly $2 billion are in Frederick County’s proposed 2020-25 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
The proposal, which lists $1,917,054,190 in capital spending over the next five years, was reviewed Monday night by the county’s Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee and unanimously forwarded to the Planning Commission for its consideration. The requests were submitted by county departments and agencies.
The CIP is updated annually and serves as a budgeting tool for the Board of Supervisors. Projects are removed from the plan as they are completed or as priorities change.
Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins reminded the committee that the inclusion of projects in the CIP does not mean they will be funded, as the document is strictly advisory.
Among the requests is Frederick County Public Schools’ top priority: construction of a fourth high school for $99.6 million. The 231,000-square-foot building will address anticipated growth in high school enrollment. Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for the school division, told The Star the school would have an initial capacity of 1,250 students, with expansion capabilities to 1,650. An 83-acre site for the school has been purchased off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), near Admiral Byrd Middle School.
The fourth high school has been a major priority in the CIP for years, but the Board of Supervisors has not provided funding.
The school division’s other top priorities are $66 million in improvements to James Wood High School and $13.6 million in improvements to Armel Elementary School.
The Parks and Recreation Department’s top priority is $3.9 million to complete the first phase of a 10-foot wide asphalt, shared-use trail along Abrams Creek. The project is envisioned in three phases, approximately a mile each. The first phase is from Senseny Road to Channing Drive. The No. 2 priority is $2.3 million to develop a park for the Snowden Bridge housing development. Other top priorities include a $9.4 million community center and a $12.16 million indoor aquatics facility.
The Fire and Rescue Department is seeking $31.2 million to contribute to the proposed Shenandoah Valley Regional Public Training Center, which would be located in the Middletown area and potentially consist of an administrative building, multi-story training tower, vehicle driving range, shooting range and numerous other training props. It would serve fire, rescue and law enforcement agencies in the region. The facility would require 80 to 100 acres. Construction would not likely begin until after fiscal 2025.
Other top department priorities include:
$1.89 million for the Handley Regional Library to construct a 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot branch in the Gainesboro District
$990,000 to expand refuse capacity at the Gore Citizens Convenience Site
$379,000 to construct an eight-bay steel building to house large, specialized vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office
The most expensive road projects are:
$750 million to extend Va. 37 east around the county
$234,255,469 to relocate Interstate 81’s exit 307 farther south to reduce congestion in the Stephens City area
$192 million to widen U.S. 11 North to the West Virginia State Line
After the Planning Commission reviews the CIP, it will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors, which will schedule a public hearing on it.
