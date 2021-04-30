WINCHESTER — A fallen police officer may soon be memorialized in an area next to the building where he reported to work every day.
The Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday unanimously recommended approval of a request to name the traffic roundabout on National Avenue in honor of Winchester Police Department Officer Hunter A. Edwards, who was 30 years old when he died two-and-a-half years ago while responding to an emergency call.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper presented the naming request to the committee on behalf of Edwards’ family, friends and former coworkers who have been searching for a way to memorialize him. If approved, Piper said a sign and informational plaque would be installed at the traffic circle, which is located in front of the Winchester Police Department headquarters in the Timbrook Public Safety Center at 231 E. Piccadilly St.
That building and a small park across from it are named after Winchester Police Sgt. Ricky Timbrook, who was shot and killed in October 1999, while pursuing a suspect. At that time, Timbrook was the only Winchester Police Department officer to die while in the line of duty.
Edwards was responding to a reported fight on South Loudoun Street at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2018, when his 2006 Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser, which was traveling an estimated 55 mph, hit an icy patch on Jubal Early Drive and smashed into a tree and guardrail. The Stephens City resident, who had been with the Winchester Police Department since 2014, left behind a wife and 4-year-old son.
Piper told the Planning and Economic Development Committee that Edwards’ surviving family members are fully supportive of the proposal to name the traffic circle in his memory.
Since the traffic circle is not a street, Piper said changing its name to the Officer Hunter A. Edwards Memorial Circle will have no impact on the addresses of nearby homes.
City Council is expected to review the proposal at its next meeting on May 11.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Kim Herbstritt and David Smith.
