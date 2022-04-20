WINCHESTER — City officials are considering a proposal that would make it easier for downtown restaurants to provide customer seating on the sidewalk space in front of their buildings.
Currently, businesses that abut public sidewalks in Winchester's primary and secondary downtown assessment districts are allowed to display items and serve customers on the walkways in front of their establishments. However, they can only use the portions of the sidewalks that are equal to the widths of their storefronts.
Winchester Zoning Administrator Alfredo Gutierrez-Velasquez told the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday that some downtown restaurants have storefronts that are narrower than the lots where they are located. Two examples are The Monument at 186 N. Loudoun St. and Ellie's Irish Pub at 168 N. Loudoun St., whose lots are wider than the buildings.
Ron McGehee, owner of The Monument, has asked the city to update its rules so the amount of sidewalk space allowed for use by downtown businesses matches the widths of the lots rather than the buildings.
Winchester Planning Commission member Brandon Thomas said he does not support the change and would rather stick with the current regulation. One reason for his objection is the possibility of creating a tunnel effect on the pedestrian mall if two restaurants located across from each other set up outdoor seating — a situation that already exists but could be worsened if sidewalk use is expanded.
"I see no problem with extending it," Commissioner David Ray said in response. "It presents a friendly atmosphere on the street and I don't see where it obstructs anything."
The rest of the commission agreed with Ray, voting 5-1-0 to recommend that City Council approve the proposed amendment. Thomas voted against the proposal and Commissioner Leesa Mayfield abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the Planning Commission voted 6-1 to re-approve a development plan for an apartment and townhouse complex in the 300 and 400 blocks of Linden Drive. Thomas cast the lone dissenting vote.
The complex proposed by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago would include 143 two- and three-bedroom townhouses on a 13.1-acre site at 441 Linden Drive, plus an adjacent age-restricted 160-unit apartment complex on 9.6 acres at 301 Linden Drive.
HDP's original development plan was approved by City Council in February 2021. The firm then purchased the property and demolished the former Frederick County Middle School that stood at the site, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues delayed the start of construction. Council's approval of the plan expired after one year.
If City Council endorses the new plan, which is practically identical to the original one, HDP President Todd Bryant said construction should begin later this year.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
