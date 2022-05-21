BERRYVILLE — The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club (PATC) won't develop a new walking trail in Clarke County, at least not anytime soon.
As a result, the club won't apply for a state grant it intended to use toward the construction, County Administrator Chris Boies told the Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
The club had proposed developing an approximately mile-long, natural surface trail along the perimeter of a 50-acre, partially wooded site off Ebenezer Road (Va. 604).
Melvin Kohn of Washington, D.C., donated the property to the county in honor of his late wife, Janet, hoping it eventually will become a passive park.
About two years ago, the county began letting PATC lease a cabin on the property after the club agreed to upgrade and maintain the structure.
But after recently hearing the trail proposal, some supervisors voiced concern about giving the public regular access to the remote site. They indicated it could lead to vandalism, not only to the cabin, but also neighboring properties.
Based on their concerns, PATC members "just want to think it through more," Boies said, before deciding whether to make changes to the trail proposal and pitch the idea again.
Supervisors didn't comment on the club's decision.
In another matter, the board held a public hearing on the Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT) Secondary Six-Year Plan for highway projects in Clarke County. Nobody spoke.
Two major projects currently are planned during that period.
One is replacement of the bridge over Opequon Creek on Old Charlestown Road at the Frederick/Clarke County line. Construction is slated to begin in December 2023. Federal funds are to cover the approximately $4.36 million cost.
The other is paving a 1.1-mile stretch of Locke's Mill Road that doesn't yet have a hard surface. The estimated cost of almost $420,000 is to be paid through funds that VDOT expects to allocate to the county during the next few years.
"Expects" is the key word. The state can giveth, and the state can taketh away, based on General Assembly funding decisions.
"Everything is predicated on revenues current and projected," said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg.
Also, the supervisors:
• Reappointed William Houck to the county's Broadband Implementation Committee. His new two-year term will expire in June 2024.
• Appointed Ronnie King to the Clarke County Planning Commission. He will fill an unexpired term ending in April 2026.
• Appointed Tavan Mair to the Community Policy and Management Team. He will fill an unexpired term ending in December.
