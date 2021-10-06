WINCHESTER — A controversial plan to develop Friendship Park has been taken off the table.
That news came Tuesday afternoon during the Winchester Planning Commission’s work session, just minutes before the panel was expected to issue a recommendation on whether the development proposal should be incorporated into the city’s updated Comprehensive Plan.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger read the commission a statement from City Manager Dan Hoffman, who was attending the annual International City/County Management Association conference in Portland, Oregon.
”In consultation with Chapman Development, I will not be forwarding the proposal to build affordable senior housing, [a] community center and pool at Friendship Park at this time,” Hoffman said in the statement read by Hershberger. “As city manager, I will continue to pursue creative solutions to provide amenities and community-supported proposals to achieve our Strategic Plan’s goals of providing affordable housing and quality parks within a 10-minute walk of everyone in Winchester.”
Chapman Development is the Vienna-based firm that approached Hoffman over the summer with a plan to build an affordable senior housing complex in Friendship Park. To offset the loss of park land, Chapman also intended to build four amenities for the public’s use — a community center, outdoor pool, accessible playground and soccer field.
Hoffman, who declined to elaborate on his statement when reached by phone Tuesday, has described Friendship Park as underutilized and said the site was ideally suited to help meet the growing need for affordable senior housing in Winchester.
Additionally, he has said the community center and recreational facilities would bring Winchester Parks and Recreation Department programming and activities to the city’s North End, which currently lacks such amenities.
Hoffman’s proposal to develop Friendship Park was met with strong resistance from some members of the community, whose primary complaints focused on turning public land over to private developers and the manner in which Hoffman brought the plan forward.
The proposal was first unveiled on Aug. 7 as a late addition to a Planning Commission work session, then shared with the community at large on Aug. 31 during an open house and public hearing regarding the city’s latest update to its Comprehensive Plan.
The Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was not officially told of the plan until its meeting on Sept. 27. At that meeting, Hoffman’s handling of the matter was criticized by board member Calvin Allen Jr., who said the board should have been advised before anyone else.
On Tuesday, Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer added his own criticisms.
”I think it was not thought out and there was a rush to put it in the Comprehensive Plan,” Pifer said after hearing Hoffman’s statement. “I’m very, very disappointed with how this was handled.”
The Comprehensive Plan serves as the city’s guideline for growth and development and is routinely updated every couple of years. Hoffman had wanted the latest update to reflect that Friendship Park, located at the north end of North Pleasant Valley Road, could be redesignated as developable land, opening the possibility of pursuing the affordable senior housing project.
”That means we’re going to drive on with the Comprehensive Plan with Friendship Park being a park,” Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring said after Hershberger read Hoffman’s statement.
Over the next decade, Hoffman has said, projections indicate Winchester will need more than 500 additional housing units for seniors on fixed incomes. Since the city can’t force developers to build affordable housing, and since it does not want to seize private property for housing developments, its only choice is to build on land that it already owns. Friendship Park seemingly fit the bill as a site where the city could dictate what a developer is allowed to build.
To make the project work, Winchester would have had to transfer ownership of Friendship Park’s 10.6 acres to Chapman Development. In exchange, Chapman would have built and managed an apartment complex for seniors who earn 30% to 80% of the area’s median income, which the U.S. Census Bureau states is currently $28,202 per person or $58,818 per household. Additionally, Chapman would have constructed a community recreation center and outdoor pool on the Friendship Park property, plus a fully accessible playground and soccer field on public land next to the park — all at no cost to the city.
This proposal was done hastily, wasn’t well thought out, and should have been dead on arrival. If Mr. Hoffman was a smart man (and I’m not saying he isn’t) he would have dug into the city’s history and learned how contentious development proposals in our city parks are. I mean a 30 second google search of the Winchester Star and he would have found articles about the Discovery Museum.
Moving on from this bad idea, I’m also a little concerned about Mr. Hoffman’s leadership. I read in the article that he is attending the annual International City/County Management Association conference in Portland, Oregon. That’s not a good look. Here we are in a pandemic, out local hospital is full, It is taking an extremely long time to find ICU beds, local health departments are making requests of citizens to make sacrifices to insure the safety of the community at large, and Mr. Hoffman is getting on a plane and flying across the country to a conference…that could have been done digitally and locally. Is this a case of “do as I say, not as I do” leadership?
