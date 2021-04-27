WINCHESTER— The Loudoun Street Mall is vibrant, energetic and, to quote Huey Lewis from “Back to the Future,” “just too darn loud.”
That’s according to members of the Old Town Winchester Business Association, one of whom, J.P. Murphy of Murphy Beverage Co. on the downtown mall, wrote to City Council recently to share the association’s concerns.
“In the last several years, individuals and groups have been coming to the mall to utilize it as a public forum for everything from music to opinion,” Murphy wrote. “Several of them have chosen to bring amplification equipment to reach a larger audience. This can and has resulted in loss of patronage to businesses whom these individuals choose to set up shop in front of. Passersby will avoid a business where this is occurring, especially restaurant patrons. This means loss of revenue to the businesses.”
The association’s words did not fall on deaf ears. City Council tonight will consider a proposal that would prohibit downtown street performers and speakers from using amplification equipment unless they have been issued a special permit by Rouss City Hall.
During a meeting last week of City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee, City Manager Dan Hoffman proposed the new permitting process as a way to preserve the “quality of life and the atmosphere of the downtown walking mall.”
“Even some of the buskers which we sanctioned to be there were using amplification to a point where we were getting a lot of complaints,” Hoffman said.
Street musicians, performers and speakers are supposed to get permission from City Hall before plying their talents to solicit donations or spread messages on the Loudoun Street Mall. However, even if they aren’t officially sanctioned by the city, Hoffman said their constitutional freedom of speech still gives them the right to sing and speak as much as they like on the mall as long as they break any other laws in the process.
“Right now, it would be legal for someone to be on the walking mall with a bullhorn and go right up to people having lunch and scream at them,” Hoffman said.
Requiring people to have a permit before using any form of amplification on the mall, be it a bullhorn or a stack of electric speakers, would not infringe on constitutional rights, Hoffman said, but would add a layer of protection to help lower the volume for Loudoun Street Mall shoppers and businesses.
Hoffman said the permit would set a maximum volume level for amplified presentations and dictate the days and times that amplification would be allowed.
“The use of such devices without the issuance of a permit in the downtown business district would be enforced by the Winchester Police Department as a Class III misdemeanor,” Hoffman wrote in an overview of the proposed permit requirement. “This would not apply to acoustic musical instruments or cell phones that are not connected to an amplification or sound broadcasting device.”
Permits would be issued and overseen by the Winchester Development Services Department, located in Rouss City Hall.
“This is a slam dunk,” Public Health and Safety Committee member Evan Clark told Hoffman following his presentation to the panel.
City Council is expected to have a first reading of the proposed amplification permit when it meets at 6 p.m. today in Rouss City Hall.
