WINCHESTER — AT&T/Cingular Wireless plans to erect an antenna mast nearly 200 feet tall in western Frederick County to improve cellular phone and internet service there.
Wednesday night, the Frederick County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would enable the mast to be installed in the 100 block of Fairview Road in Gore.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the permit during an upcoming meeting.
One condition that county planners are recommending be imposed on the mast is that AT&T/Cingular allow other telecommunications companies to install equipment on it.
Doug Sampson, legal counsel for AT&T, said the company is trying to improve wireless telecommunications services in parts of the county. The proposed 199-foot-tall structure should improve services in the Gore and Cross Junction areas toward Capon Bridge in West Virginia, he said. Targeted areas that he specifically mentioned include U.S. 50, Va. 707, Va. 610, Va. 703 and WV 259.
“There are some pretty significant gaps in coverage in this area,” Sampson said.
Having better service is certain to make residents happy, said commission member Charles Triplett.
“We look forward to getting a tower in that part of the county,” added commission Chairman Kevin Kenney.
The mast is to be a “monopole” — a tall, steel pole on which antennas are mounted — as opposed to a traditional lattice-style tower.
Sampson said it’s unlikely the mast would ever collapse. But if it did, he said, it would be designed to “telescope in” on itself and fall within an area roughly half of its height — about 100 feet.
Another recommended condition is that should the mast no longer be needed, it must be removed from the site within 12 months.
Any modification of the property’s use would require the issuance of another CUP, according to county Zoning and Subdivision Administrator Mark Cheran.
In another matter, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning of about 12.6 acres at 220 Imboden Drive in the Baker Lane Industrial Park from M1 Light Industrial to M2 Industrial General to accommodate recycling operations. The property is near Interstate 81.
Greenway Engineering Inc. submitted the application on behalf of RCS Investments LLC. The rezoning would enable an approximately 30,000-square-foot building to be built for internal storage and processing of clean, collected recyclable materials, a document shows.
Evan Wyatt, Greenway’s director of land planning, said vehicles would deliver to the building materials to be baled and transported out.
Approximately 10-12 vehicles would visit the facility per week. There would be no outdoor storage, as well as no solid waste transfer station where general garbage would be stored before going to a landfill, according to the document.
Any recyclable materials that get loose would be cleaned up “before it becomes a nuisance,” said Wyatt.
County supervisors also will consider the rezoning request for approval during a future meeting.
Nobody spoke during public hearings on either the CUP or the rezoning request.
