BERRYVILLE — A large subdivision proposed for Berryville could bring a surge of new students to Clarke County Public Schools, but Superintendent Rick Catlett believes the division can accommodate them.
Yet adjustments may be needed in specific schools, depending on factors such as the actual number of pupils and their grade levels, a consultant's report indicates.
"We'll certainly get more students," Catlett said. "The question is how many and what the impact will be."
D.R. Horton Inc. proposes to build 214 new homes on approximately 100 acres between Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7), Battletown Drive, Bel Voi Drive and the railroad tracks.
Roughly 220 homes already have been built, or are under construction, by the company around town. Although the proposed number of new houses is almost equal, the new subdivision wouldn't be the largest one in town, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
A report prepared by MuniCap Inc., a Maryland-based financial consulting firm serving local governments, estimates the subdivision would bring approximately 68 new students to the school division. Those students likely would attend D.G. Cooley Elementary, Johnson-Williams Middle and Clarke County High, the three schools in the immediate Berryville area.
MuniCap arrived at its estimate by dividing the 1,825 pupils enrolled in the division during the past school year by an estimated 5,692 occupied homes within the county, resulting in an average of 0.321 students per household. That average was then multiplied by the 214 homes planned for construction.
Statistics compiled by MuniCap show the four county schools — including Boyce Elementary, which is about 7 miles from Berryville — have a combined maximum capacity for 2,072 students. That's 247 more than they educated in the past year.
Dunkle said the numbers are being analyzed to ensure their validity. For that reason, she declined to comment on them.
In preparing its projections, MuniCap assumed that all students living in the subdivision would be new to Clarke County. The numbers don't anticipate any who might move there from other parts of the county.
An influx of students was expected for the current school year, due largely to recent new home construction in the county and life getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students who've been educated outside of classrooms since the pandemic, such as through homeschooling, are now deciding to return, officials have said.
CCPS budgeted for 1,874 students for 2023-24. Around the end of August, when classes had been in session for about a week, 1,904 were enrolled. That's 30 more than expected.
With room for 2,072 students, there's still excess capacity.
But "in a small county (school division) like Clarke, 30 students make a difference," Catlett said, in terms of allocating resources.
If 68 more students arrive, "if they're spread across K-12, the impact could be manageable," he said.
Based on last year's 1,825 students, MuniCap's figures indicate D.G. Cooley has room for 75 more students, Johnson-Williams has room for 73 more and Clarke County High has room for only 44 more.
Should a majority of the students need to attend one particular school, or if the actual number is higher than expected, it could be harder to make room for them and have additional capacity in the future, the numbers show.
Estimates aren't always accurate.
At the least, "ongoing, consistent communication with the developer and those who sell the homes" is needed to determine the subdivision's actual effects on the schools, he said.
Not all of the necessary approvals for the subdivision have been obtained yet.
The Berryville Planning Commission will examine plans for the development in detail during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. It will hold a public hearing on a related rezoning request at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
After it receives a recommendation from the commission, Berryville Town Council eventually will make the final decision on the rezoning.
