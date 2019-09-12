STEPHENS CITY — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department wants to build a $50,000 bicycle skills park on 56,546 square feet in the northwest section of Sherando Park, east of Warrior Drive.
The proposed park would be located along a popular shared-use path and adjacent to Sherando’s existing mountain bike trails. It would have more than a dozen ramp features suitable for all ages of riders on strider, BMX and/or mountain bikes. The park is intended to spark excitement for cyclists and serve as a gateway for riders into other aspects of cycling.
On Tuesday night, the Parks and Recreation Commission agreed at its monthly meeting to recommend that the county apply for a $10,000 grant for the project through Boulder, Colo.-based advocacy group PeopleForBikes. The deadline for the application is Oct. 18.
The matter must now go before the county’s Finance Committee and the Board of Supervisors for approval.
If the grant is awarded, the parks department will spend $40,000 from its proffer funds to pay for the rest of the project. The department had $276,897 in proffer funds as of Aug. 31.
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said the grant awards will be announced in December. He said the goal would be to have the skills park ready for use by summer 2020.
Also at the meeting:
It was announced that the parks department is seeking public input for the name of a new ballpark located on Stephenson Road. Comments and suggestions will be accepted through Sept. 24. They can be submitted online at: fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/clearbrook-replacement-ballfields-ballpark-name-input. The new ballpark, being developed by Frederick Water, will replace the current ball fields located at Clearbrook Park.
Earlier this year, Frederick Water awarded Perry Engineering a roughly $2 million contract to construct the new ballpark. Two 300-foot fields, two 225-foot fields, one 100-foot Tee ball field, a concession stand and three buildings with a total of 12 restroom units are currently being constructed. There will be 226 parking spaces and ball field lighting. The project is supposed to be substantially complete by Dec. 5.
Attending the parks meeting at Clearbrook Park were commission members Charles Sandy Jr., Gary Longerbeam, Christopher Fordney, Amy Strosnider, Ronald Madagan, Natalie Gerometta and Guss Morrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.