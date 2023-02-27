Frederick County’s proposed 2023-2028 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) has been tabled for 60 days after Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber questioned a school official over the cost of a possible renovation.
At issue for Graber was the estimated cost of proposed renovations to the overcrowded Sherando High School, which is just one of the projects in the CIP.
The CIP is a long-term plan to help guide future spending based on high-priority projects, but a project’s inclusion does not mean it will move forward, Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson explained. The list is strictly advisory and subject to change.
At last week’s board meeting, county staff recommended that the supervisors send the proposed 2023-2028 CIP plan to public hearing.
But Graber believes some of the details about projects related to Frederick County Public Schools are lacking.
“Has the county received anything on what the $125 million would entail for the Sherando High School renovation? The reason it is of such concern to me is, if we are going to spend $125 million renovating a school, they have their fourth high school listed at $140 million,” Graber said. “There seems to be very little in the way of supplementary data.”
Pearson said his report included the latest information from the school division but noted that the division’s coordinator of planning and development, Wayne Lee, was present. Graber questioned Lee after he approached the dais.
“My question for you, sir, is what does the $125 million do for Sherando High School?” Graber asked. “Does it expand capacity and what does that $125 million do if you were awarded it today and through the comp plan?”
“That money just represents our renovation. It does not represent any addition to the school. It also represents renovation to the site,” Lee said.
Graber replied: “To include what? Renovation to the site to include what?”
Lee said the division would like to expand the bus loop, update the pavement, as well as add a softball field. He said the money also represents renovations to the school.
“So $125 million gets me zero additional [room for] students, a softball field and some pavement,” Graber responded. “Is that all that it gets me? Because that’s what you’ve told me.”
“It gets you a building that will last you another 40 years,” Lee said.
Graber then asked about the building’s lifespan if no renovations were to occur. Lee said he could not answer that without an architect’s review of the building.
Located on Warrior Drive near Stephens City, Sherando opened in 1993 to alleviate overcrowding at James Wood High School, which at the time was the county’s only high school. There are now three high schools. The division’s latest enrollment figures show that Sherando is at 125% capacity (overcapacity by 328 students).
After the tense exchange, Graber said, “In light of the grossly missing information from the school system, I would like to see this tabled for another 60 days before we send it to a public hearing.”
Supervisors Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), Robert Wells (Opequon) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) voted with Graber to table the matter for 60 days. Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall) was absent due to illness. Chairman Charles DeHaven was the lone dissenting vote.
During discussions about the proposed CIP, Dunn asked if it would be difficult to include an alternative option to building a fourth high school.
The construction of a fourth high school has been discussed for years. Currently, the county’s three high schools — James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando — are a combined 667 students overcapacity.
“I went through this and there are items in there for a fourth high school. I did not see anything as an alternative for a fourth high school, an addition for example,” Dunn said. “Does this preclude the option of having an alternative, see what the time frame is, see what the cost is, so we can have a comparison?”
Pearson said an addition to the CIP would have to be vetted by staff, and the school division would need time to respond, adding that the answer to Dunn’s question was no.
