WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is considering a revision to its student conduct policy that would prohibit clothing that “denotes Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nation-White Supremacy, Neo-Nazi, racial hate groups or Confederate flags.”
The proposed dress code change would ban students from wearing clothing “that is racially divisive at school, on school property, or at school-sponsored activities.”
“We must balance individual freedom with maintaining an appropriate learning environment,” Brian Wray, the division’s director of secondary instruction, said at Monday night’s School Board meeting.
The board did not take action on the proposal.
Instead of punishing students for dress code violations, Wray said school staff would use it as a teachable moment to talk with them about what’s appropriate attire in the workplace.
At a previous meeting, School Board member Elyus Wallace asked Wray if clothing with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” would be considered racially divisive or disruptive.
“There’s a difference between behavior and the symbol,” Wray said on Monday. “Mr. Wallace asked about Black Lives Matter, the symbol of that. I could do something wrong, Black Lives Matter doesn’t represent that, but the Confederate flag represents enslavement of Black people and it’s been seen to have potential to disrupt as well.”
Wray said he has reviewed of variety of dress codes from different school divisions and found some that are racist, sexist and “ridiculous.”
He’s also found dress codes that target girls, insinuating that they are intentionally dressing to provoke boys.
“I didn’t find any that say that boys can’t show their muscles, which will provoke girls. It’s all one-sided,” Wray said.
The proposed revisions would also state that the dress code policy be “enforced to maintain gender neutrality by subjecting any student to the same set of standards regardless of gender.”
School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales asked Wray if he would consider adding a bullet point below the gender-neutral clause to include a similar phrase that the policy would also be maintained to not enforce standards based on race or ethnicity.
Other clothing items banned in proposed revisions include: any clothes that denote membership in a gang; promote images that are lewd, vulgar; discriminatory or obscene, promotes illegal or violent conduct, exposes undergarments, “excessive skin” or “inappropriate areas of the anatomy”; hats or hoodies with the hood up while in the school building; slippers, pajamas or lounge wear; sunglasses in the school building; no shoes; as well as “any clothing deemed inappropriate for the educational setting by the administration.”
School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban asked Wray to reconsider banning lounge wear, adding that it’s a very broad term and she thinks most students’ clothes could fall under that category.
(14) comments
The Confederate flag, and symbols of The Confederacy, are NOT a symbol of hatred, except in the minds of those who are part of the agenda to remove our freedoms.
This action, against The Confederacy, is a direct violation of the First Amendment. This is a pick-and-choose methodology to remove an American citizen's right to free expression and free speech.
Further, the entire facade of the "hate movement", including legislation against perceived "hate" is unconstitutional. No legislative body has the Constitutional right to force anyone to un-feel, un-believe, or violate a person's right to their own thoughts, expressions, or beliefs.
So, Winchester -- go right ahead and violate citizens' First Amendment. Go ahead and try to push people even further. What will you do when individuals petition, then finance a lawsuit against this over-reach?
What about the ISIS flag or t-shirts using their symbolism? Is BLM considered a terrorist organization yet? How about the Democrat Party -- The Party of Hate -- they surely constitute hatred beyond measure.
Maybe it's time to go straight to school uniforms.
I nominate brown shirts and pants.
I hear there are some nifty arm bands for little comrades, too.
OH, come on, this is out of hand. The flag does not denote hate as much as all the brainwashed folks think it is. It is heritage. I guess some will never use their own mind just use what the main stream media tells them to believe and do.
Heritage: of the fight to prolong slavery, to secede from the union as traitors, to kill in order to maintain the economic system of white Christians to own Africans, to exploit their labor for free, to sell theIr children and spouses to another far away. The heritage of shame, of oppression, of racism. It has continually been used since the war of the rebellion as a symbol of white power and white Christian Racist supremacy. All history should be known and remembered, it should not all be honored or remembered proudly.
The Democratic Party is the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, the KKK, Bull Connor & George Wallace. Today's Democratic Party is the party of riots, arson, looting and murder.
Wake up Rip Van Winkle. WAS ! It was back in the day. It is not that party today. The two parties flipped on those issues in the 20th Century. It is a display of ignorance to keep making that argument! Today's Dem. party is the party of equality, liberty, freedom, justice, minorities, and progress.
@Bernie - How dare you point out what we can see with our own eyes!!! I'm highly offended that you aren't mindlessly spouting DNC talking points while accusing conservatives of... something! Also, I'm starting a petition to have you change your avatar! I am putting myself in a goat's "hooves" and championing their cause because I "know" they would not want to be represented by you! [lol]
bernie is one of those republicans that feels if he keeps vomiting falsities, they become true. you can't fix stupid though..... :)
What you see in today’s rioting and unrest is happening during the “reign” of Donald Trump, a
Republican autocrat. We cannot rewrite history, but we don’t need to honor its travesties.
"Advocacy"
I saw that canned Leftist-statement elsewhere and knew someone would bring it here. Clearly, you won't acknowledge all of the BLM/Antifa fascist rioting, looting, arson, and murders have been brought about through the radical Left movement to destroy America.
I would have thought after all of President Trump's accomplishments, and the real slogan, MAGA: Make America Great Again, would have reminded you that your Leftist-statement was clearly unsubstantiated.
Carry on. All of the lies, hijinks, destruction, and pathetic Dem candidates mean TRUMP LANDSLIDE 2020.
The "Big Switch" never happened. It's another Democrat lie. No clear thinking person could possibly believe that nonsense.
Read for yourself -
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/402754-the-myth-of-nixons-southern-strategy
"Yet the myth of Nixon’s Southern Strategy endures — not because it’s true, but because it conveniently serves to exculpate the crimes of the Democratic Party. Somehow the party that promoted slavery, segregation, Jim Crow and racial terrorism gets to wipe its slate clean by pretending that, with Nixon’s connivance, the Republicans stole all their racists. It’s time we recognize this excuse for what it is: one more Democratic big lie."
@Stella - What part of "The Democratic Party is the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, the KKK, Bull Connor & George Wallace. Today's Democratic Party is the party of riots, arson, looting and murder." was false? Do tell.
I use to agree with you. I really did. Then I listened to the African Americans, especially the elders who are our friends. I cannot support it anymore. It is not heritage for black folks. I got rid of all of the Confederate Flags in the house. We are all humans. Put your self in their shoes and their ancestors shoes.
So you are friends with people originally from Africa? Or are you just labeling people with black skin, assuming they are from Africa? Because that's racist. There are many Africans with white skin as well.
