WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday got its first look at proposed revisions to Winchester's prohibition of firearms and ammunition in select locations.
"These are changes to the ordinance affectionately known as the gun ban ordinance that was enacted in 2020," City Attorney Melisa Michelsen said. "There has been a recent Virginia court interpretation of this code section that determined, based on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling [in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. vs. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police], that the ordinance ... may not be constitutionally permissible under the guidelines recently determined by the U.S. Supreme Court."
The Supreme Court case cited by Michelsen challenged New York's law requiring any citizen with a firearm on public property to have a concealed carry license. On June 23, the court overturned that law after deeming it unconstitutional.
Three months later, on Sept. 27, Winchester Circuit Court Judge William Warner Eldridge IV cited the New York case when ruling that portions of Winchester's gun ban cannot be enforced until he issues a final ruling on a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance. The legal challenge was filed on April 21, 2021, by Loren Wilkerson of Winchester and Brandon Angel of Kearneysville, West Virginia; Winchester business owners Mark Stickley of Runners Retreat and Shannon Nuckols of Mac Shack Express; and the Stonewall Arms retail store in Winchester.
Winchester's gun ban was enacted by council on Feb. 9, 2021, to prohibit firearms and ammunition in public parks and on city government-owned property, as well as at public events that were issued permits by Rouss City Hall such as the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
In his written opinion last month, Eldridge said the portions of the ban regarding public parks and city-permitted events "violate an individual's rights" under the 2nd and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Article I, Section 13 of the Constitution of Virginia. Because of that, the judge ruled those sections of the ban cannot be enforced until a final decision on the entire lawsuit is rendered at trial.
The sections of the ban regarding city-owned properties such as Rouss City Hall and the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park continue to be enforced by the Winchester Police Department, with violations being a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.
Michelsen said the revised version of the ban presented to City Council on Tuesday removed the sections prohibiting guns and ammunition in parks and at city-permitted events in order to align with Eldridge's ruling. The sections banning firearms and ammunition from buildings owned or used by the city government remained intact.
Since the proposed amendments were presented as a first reading Tuesday, council held no discussion and took no action. A vote is expected when the matter returns for a second reading, which could occur at the panel's next business meeting on Nov. 9.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Met in executive session for 24 minutes to discuss the 19.4-acre Ward Plaza property at 2260 Valley Ave. The contents of the conversation were private, but the meeting agenda stated the purposed of the session was to talk about "the acquisition of real property for a public purpose, or the disposition of publicly held real property ..." Ward Plaza, the city's premier shopping center in the 1960s and 1970s, is privately owned by Walter Enterprises Inc. of Woodstock. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
- Heard a public reminder from City Manager Dan Hoffman that the local government and Winchester Police Department do not schedule, regulate or cancel trick-or-treating activities on Halloween or any other day. "It is up to individuals in their neighborhoods as to how they want to do that," Hoffman said. "The city does not oversee Halloween, but we do encourage everybody to have a good time and do it safely."
- Held a first reading of a revised list of proposed rules of conduct for the Loudoun Street Mall. If approved, the regulations would make it easier for the Winchester Police Department to criminally charge offenders with trespassing, and to completely ban chronic rule violators from using portions of the pedestrian mall that are owned and managed by the city, including the Splash Pad and Taylor Pavilion.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would make Winchester's deputy city manager for public safety responsible for processing applications for special event permits. Currently, that duty is overseen by the city's chief of police.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would formally re-establish the Rolling Hills Precinct as a polling place for Ward 4. The precinct, located at Victory Church at 2870 Middle Road, has been a polling place for years and will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, but at some point was inadvertently deleted from City Code's list of official voting precincts.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance granting an easement to Waynesboro-based Lumos allowing the company to install underground communication lines on city-owned property at 625 and 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road. The lines will connect to an existing cellphone tower at Friendship Fire Hall.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to vacate a portion of a water line easement located on property at 3229 Shawnee Drive owned by Trex Co. Inc. The manufacturing firm is expanding a building at that location and needs to move a portion of a city-owned water line. Trex has already agreed to grant a new property easement for where the water line will be relocated.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of interim Winchester Sheriff William Sales to a 14-month term on the Regional Jail Authority, ending Dec. 31, 2023, and Kyle Hopkins to a four-year term on the Economic Development Authority, ending Oct. 24, 2026.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan and Mady Rodriguez.
