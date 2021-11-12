WINCHESTER — An age-restricted subdivision proposed for property next to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley has not been warmly embraced by neighbors.
City Council on Tuesday conducted a first reading of a potential rezoning that would clear the way for construction of The Preserve at Meadow Branch, a planned residential development for adults 55 and over that would include 74 single-family homes priced at $500,000 each or higher. If approved, the houses would be built on a 28.26-acre parcel that includes about 8 acres of previously undisturbed woodland.
Ten people who live near the proposed community, which would be accessed via extensions of Jefferson Street and Nester Drive, asked council on Tuesday night to put the brakes on the project due to their concerns regarding increased traffic, poor stormwater drainage and the loss of old-growth trees that provide a haven for wildlife.
“I’m here to ask you to use common sense when you’re considering how to move forward with The Preserve at Meadow Branch,” said Teri Merrill, who lives on Seldon Drive. “Common sense will tell you that putting 70 or more houses on 28 acres, with 8 acres of that being virgin woods, will not preserve the tree canopy or greenspace that is so vital to the city.”
“My main issues are with the current stormwater management systems that will be impacted by this development,” said Jim Wilson, also of Seldon Drive. “The plan is to connect the underground pipe into the Williamsburg Heights system at the corner of Nester [Drive] and Bellview Avenue. Sounds good, except that existing system appears to be in questionable shape and is probably not capable of taking care of any more stormwater.”
Another Seldon Drive resident, Mark Leonard, said a better use for the 28 acres would be to install educational trails that highlight Winchester’s extensive Civil War history.
“What a shame if instead of learning about the historical significance of the area, valued tourists and visitors walking on the trails [already in place at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley] instead are treated to another housing development encroaching on their vistas,” Leonard said. “Expanding tourism to our area would have a positive impact on city revenues without sacrificing some of our last remaining open space.”
City officials have said The Preserve at Meadow Branch would generate approximately $425,580 in local tax revenues each year without adding a significant number of students to the Winchester Public Schools system.
The issue currently before council is whether to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the 28.26 acres that are zoned Low Density Residential (LR), which would give the project’s developer, Elevate Homes of Williamsport, Maryland, the ability to cluster the homes closer together.
“This is age-restricted development,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told council on Tuesday. “Generally, the purchasers of these homes don’t want to have big lawns to mow.”
Without the PUD, Councilor Corey Sullivan said Elevate could go in by right and build as many as 79 single-family homes on the site without having to seek council’s approval. That’s five more houses than would be allowed if the PUD overlay is approved.
“It’s not a question of whether something will be built there, but when,” Sullivan said, noting the PUD process gives council more oversight of the project and greater authority to ensure The Preserve will have minimal impact on the area.
Youmans said residents’ concerns about The Preserve at Meadow Branch will be addressed in a subdivision plan that would be submitted to the city by Elevate if the PUD is approved.
Council is expected to have a second reading of the PUD proposal at its next meeting on Nov. 23, at which time it could vote on whether to approve the overlay.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously agreed to a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by multiple states and localities against four pharmaceutical manufacturers accused of fueling a sharp national rise in opioid addictions. If approved by a majority of plaintiffs, the total settlement amount would be $26 billion. City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen said Winchester stands to receive nearly $2.5 million from the total settlement, which would be awarded in installments over an 18-year period.
Held a first reading of a proposed rezoning that would add a PUD overlay to 15.3 acres of land zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1) at 2210 Legge Blvd., behind the Lowe’s home-improvement store at 2200 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Castle Development Group Holdings LLC wants to build 246 market-rate apartments and 18,000 square feet of commercial space at the site. Councilor Richard Bell recused himself from the discussion due to a potential conflict of interest.
Held a first reading of a proposed charter change that would give Winchester’s director of finance the authority to carry out limited tasks currently handled by the city’s treasurer and commissioner of the revenue. After numerous citizens and councilors expressed concerns about the proposal, council declined to schedule a second reading, leaving the item in limbo.
Held a first reading of proposed regulations governing the operation of short-term rentals and homeshares in Winchester.
Heard a presentation from City Manager Dan Hoffman about improving and expanding parks and recreation facilities in Winchester’s North End.
Voted 8-1 to vacate and convey a 0.08-acre portion of the city’s right of way adjacent to 145 Myrtle Ave. Councilor Judy McKiernan opposed the measure without explanation.
Unanimously agreed to vacate and convey rights of way on a 0.17-acre parcel at 1467 Greystone Terrace and a 0.11-acre parcel at 1462 Greystone Terrace.
Unanimously approved changes to the city’s zoning ordinance pertaining to off-street parking area buffers.
Unanimously approved council’s meeting schedule for 2022. The panel will meet twice a month every month except for July, when only one meeting will be held. The proposal originally sought to have just one meeting in December, but councilors went ahead and approved two meetings that month with the understanding that one may be canceled if there are no pressing matters at hand.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach.
