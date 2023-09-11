A proposed dog breeding kennel in Clear Brook didn’t gain the Frederick County Planning Commission’s approval Wednesday night.
On a unanimous vote, the commissioners recommended that a conditional-use permit (CUP) for the kennel not be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
The permit is being sought by Yenisel Lambert, who wants to build a 1,440-square-foot kennel on five acres at 1900 Brucetown Road. It was noted during the meeting that about 100 animals are already on the property, including goats, emus and chickens.
“But most are small birds, like chickens,” Lambert said.
“There are a ton of people doing backyard breeding, selling sick animals and doing things that are not proper. I like to do things the proper way,” Lambert said.
In terms of dog breeding, the applicant “proposes starting the business on a small scale, growing to have a maximum of two (2) litters per month with a self-imposed cap of no more than fifty (50) dogs at any given time on the property, not including puppies,” a county-prepared document states. There would typically be no more than 25 dogs at one time.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Brucetown Road resident Laura Friedman called the proposed kennel “100 percent a puppy mill.” She also complained about living next to a property with 100 animals, citing past issues.
“They cannot at all contain the animals. There is an emu on July 14 on my property. I had to call animal control. I don’t know anything about emus,” Friedman told the commissioners, holding up a photograph. “The emu was approaching me in a pace that is my running pace. It was their walking pace ... I happen to know that pigs have gotten out. A horse has run down Brucetown Road. It is a very dangerous situation.”
“Fifty dogs, it’s absurd. I’m disgusted with the fact that someone thinks that is OK,” Friedman said.
The Board of Supervisors will consider the CUP request on Sept. 27.
Last month, the supervisors denied a CUP for an existing dog breeding kennel near Middletown to bring it into compliance.
But it appears the supervisors will revisit their decision regarding DBF Russell Terriers at their Sept. 13 meeting at the request of Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District), per an agenda item titled, “Proposed Rescinding of Denial and Consideration of Approval of Conditional Use Permit #03-23 for Candace Lundin DVM ...” In August, supervisors voted 4-3 to deny the CUP.
A CUP is needed because DBF Russell Terriers, located on Larrick Lane kennel, is currently operating without one in a Rural Areas (RA) zoning district. DBF Russell Terriers sells and shows Jack Russell Terriers.
In the application that was denied, DBF sought to board and breed up to 16 female dogs, not including their litters, at any given time, according to county documents. Another 15 dogs live at a home on the property. DBF proposed 20 to 30 litters annually.
