WINCHESTER — A proposed equity policy for Winchester Public Schools received support from School Board members at the panel’s annual retreat on Wednesday.
No action was taken on the proposal, but it’s expected to come before the board for a vote as soon as November. Board members said it might be helpful to hold a community forum on the proposed beforehand.
The draft recognizes that “equity is not the same as equality” and defines equity as something that fosters “a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning environments and resources required for a high quality education.”
The proposal holds the division accountable to provide equitable outcomes for all of its students.
Brian Wray, director of secondary instruction for WPS, noted the policy makes it so the division can’t “bury the data” that may show inequitable outcomes.
The proposal defines “educational equity” as the inability to predict the outcome of a student based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, marital or parental status, socio-economic status or languages spoken at home.
Six goals are listed to achieve equity for the division’s students. They include: recruitment and retention of culturally responsive staff members; the development and implementation of a “culturally relevant” curriculum for preschool through 12th grade students; development and implementation of culturally responsive professional training to foster inclusive and empowered environments; and eliminating disparities in achievement and opportunities.
Data on achieving these goals will be collected and reported by the superintendent to the School Board on an annual basis.
The proposal also aims to achieve and maintain equitable representation in disciplinary referrals and sanctions, special education identification, gifted identification, advanced placement enrollment and more.
Other goals seek to foster inclusive family engagement focusing on marginalized families as well as fostering inclusive student engagement focusing on marginalized students.
The draft defines “marginalized” as a group of “individuals that are systematically excluded from full participation in society and consequently may lack self-efficacy.”
If the policy is approved, the division would be held accountable, with an Equity Advisory Committee established annually by the superintendent that meets quarterly to review progress.
“The reporting now creates an obligation for the superintendent to actually do something,” School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman said.
School Board member Marie Imoh said a misconception she hears about equity is that it’s about taking away something from another person “and it’s not.”
“Equity is about adding,” Imoh said. “You’re not getting less.”
Attending Wednesday’s School Board retreat held in-person at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban and School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman. Board members Marie Imoh, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace were also in attendance.
