WINCHESTER — Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, announced on Wednesday that more than $200 million in funding for Virginia is included in the proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill for fiscal year 2023 that is expected to be approved by both houses of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
Nearly $6 million of the $200 million is targeted for projects in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” Kaine said in a media release issued late Wednesday afternoon. “This [FY2023] budget will raise pay for service members, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. It will also bring over $200 million back home to Virginia to support essential local projects for everything from improving our water treatment facilities and roads to putting public transportation and substance abuse treatment within reach for more Virginians.”
As part of last year’s federal budget process, the U.S. Senate restarted a practice that allows members of Congress to work with the municipalities they represent to request funding for local community projects — otherwise known as earmarks — in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This made it possible to allocate appropriations for the following local projects in the federal government’s proposed FY23 budget:
$1.5 million for Valley Health in Winchester to purchase telehealth equipment to facilitate access to care in rural and underserved areas of the community, construct a 2,500-square-foot federally qualified health center that would allow for five treatment areas for behavioral health services, and renovate existing space to increase access to behavioral health services.
An additional $500,000 for Valley Health to develop a Health Professionals Training Program in Winchester. The nonprofit healthcare provider would work with secondary educational institutions to build graduate counseling programming and develop the professionals needed to close the care gap and address a growing need within rural and underserved communities.
$921,000 for Shenandoah University in Winchester to establish a new Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling degree to address the shortage of qualified mental health professionals in rural parts of Virginia.
$3 million for the Virginia Department of Transportation‘s completion of Phase 1 of its Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed multi-use trail through Warren, Shenandoah and Rockingham Counties.
The federal government is currently operating under a temporary spending measure that was approved over the weekend but expires Friday. If Biden does not sign the proposed FY23 budget, that could trigger a partial government shutdown beginning Saturday, one day before Christmas.
A complete overview of the proposed government spending plan is available at https://bit.ly/3BOU99B.
