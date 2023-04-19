WINCHESTER — A proposal to build a hotel on Crossover Boulevard breezed its way through the Planning Commission and is headed to City Council.
At its monthly business meeting on Tuesday, the commission unanimously recommended approval of the project without raising any concerns or objections.
According to information presented to the commission, Foresight Design Services of Christiansburg, on behalf of property owner Bela Hospitality 2 LLC of Vinton, wants to build a 90-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel at 240 Crossover Blvd., between the new Trex headquarters being built at 301 Crossover Blvd. and the Target department store at 2340 Legge Blvd.
The hotel would be constructed on a 2.5-acre parcel of vacant land zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1). In order to build on the property, Bela Hospitality 2 needs the city to issue a conditional-use permit (CUP) because hotels are not a by-right use in CM-1 zoning districts, Winchester Deputy Zoning Administrator Aidan Davis said.
Home2 Suites is a nationally franchised hotel brand owned by Hilton that has nearly 600 locations in the United States, including ones in nearby Charles Town and Martinsburg, West Virginia.
In addition to the 90 guest rooms — 74 king or king studio rooms and 16 queen studio rooms — the Crossover Boulevard Home2 Suites would include an indoor pool and fitness facility, with everything located inside a single four-story building, Planning Commission documents state.
The hotel rezoning was the only action item on this month's commission agenda so Tuesday's business meeting, which also included progress updates on several ongoing development projects throughout the city, took only 20 minutes to complete. In comparison, most of the panel's monthly business meetings run 90 minutes to two hours.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting at Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, John Fox, Mady Rodriguez and Leesa Mayfield.
