WINCHESTER — A lack of progress on a proposed extension of Jubal Early Drive likely means Frederick County will lose $9.29 million in state funds for the project.
“Without any activity from the private partners who requested that we seek the funds to begin with, there’s not going to be very much likelihood that those funds are going to be preserved,” Frederick County Planning Director John Bishop told The Star this week.
Jubal Early Drive starts at Millwood Avenue, near Shenandoah University, and extends west until it curves north and turns into Meadow Branch Avenue. The proposed extension would take Jubal Early Drive about a mile farther west and connect it with Va. 37 in Frederick County, which runs along the western side of Winchester, bypassing the city. This extension would provide an additional east-west connection and reduce congestion on other roads. It also would cut through the proposed Willow Run development — a 360-acre property located east of where Merrimans Lane crosses Va. 37 and zoned to accommodate up to 1,390 housing units.
The state has already fully funded its share of a long-planned $18.66 million extension of Jubal Early Drive. In 2017, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) approved $3.4 million in funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)’s revenue-sharing program for the project. The previous year, the CTB allocated about $5.89 million in revenue-sharing funds. The revenue-sharing agreements require that those funds be matched.
While the county entered into the revenue-sharing agreements, it did so on behalf of the Willow Run developers, which made a proffer in 2007 to fully fund and construct the Jubal Early Drive extension. But the county has failed to reach an agreement with the developers on matching the $9.29 million in revenue-sharing funds.
The owners and developers of the Willow Run property are McLean-based home-building company Miller and Smith and Greystone Properties LLC. Greystone Properties was formed by Oakcrest Realty CEO Jim Vickers and JRW Properties President James “Richie” Wilkins III.
Vickers and Wilkins declined to comment. But Vickers told The Star last July that part of the reason the project has not moved forward is because the Willow Run developers have other projects that are bigger priorities.
According to Bishop, if the funds aren't spent by July, the CTB will likely start the de-allocation process this summer and vote to remove the funding in January.
Bishop said he does not know when the Jubal Early extension could move forward, especially if the state de-allocates its funding. He said it's “very difficult to predict what will happen.”
“We did our part,” Bishop said.
